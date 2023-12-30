“Sister Wives”' Meri on Why Everyone's Lots on Coyote Pass Are 'Different Sizes' and Christine's Solution to the Problem

"That’s just how they came," the "Sister Wives" star said

Meri Brown/Instagram; David Woolley/Instagram Meri and Christine Brown

Meri Brown is clearing up why the lot sizes on Coyote Pass seem to be different — with a bit of help from Christine Brown!

On Friday’s episode of Sister Wives, the show's stars answered fan questions about the blended family’s housing arrangements.

“Why are the Coyote Pass lots all different sizes?” a viewer asked during Sister Wives Talk Back: Part 2. “It seems like the fair thing to do would be to make them all the same?”

After reading the question aloud, Meri explained that the group “purchased them in different sized lots.”

“That’s just how they came,” she added.

The scene then cut to Christine, 51, who offered up a helpful solution: “How ‘bout, they get a surveyor out there to separate it into the four lots? ‘Cause inequality is where it’s at.”

The Flagstaff, Arizona, property started with land plots that fit multiple homes, and is where the Browns — who also include Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown — developed so that they could live close to one another.

While all four women were in a plural marriage with husband Kody Brown, three of the Sister Wives patriarch's marriages imploded within 14 months. His third wife, Christine, was the first to leave in November 2021. A year later in December 2022, it was revealed that Kody had separated from his second wife, Janelle. His union with first wife Meri was over by January 2023.

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock 'Sister Wives' cast

"We came out to the property. We're starting to get things kind of ready for this next summer, and I remember how much I love it here," Janelle, 54, said in an April 2022 selfie video that she shared on Instagram while checking out the undeveloped area with her son Garrison Brown. "I was in town for the winter, and I love town. But gosh — and I forget what it's like out here."

However, sometimes things don’t go as planned.

In a November episode of Sister Wives, Meri shared her uncertainty on whether or not she saw a future with her living in Coyote Pass.

Ethan Miller/Getty 'Sister Wives' cast

While speaking to Robyn, 45, and Kody, 54, in one scene, she admitted that she had been spending more time in Utah focusing on her LuLaRoe clothing business and her bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, which she felt needed her presence.

Meri added that the loss of her mother “coupled with everything else that's been going on and the statements that Kody has made to me this year” meant that she “probably” would not be renewing her Arizona lease.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Kody reflected on three of his four marriages failing.

"Every one of us is having our own struggle with the reality of this experience," he said. "Every one of us is having a struggle with the fact that we have years together and now we're dissatisfied enough to say we can't work this out anymore."

Other highlights from Friday's episode included Kody saying he thought his and Meri’s relationship was “reconcilable" and Meri saying she would "eventually" start dating again.

Sister Wives is now streaming on Max.

