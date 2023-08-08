Sister Wives' Meri Brown Visits Her Late Parents' Tombstone: 'Nothing Can Replace Them'

The death of the reality star's mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, was shown in a 2021 episode

Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri Brown has paid her respects to two of the most important people in her life.

On Monday, the 52-year-old Sister Wives star revealed she visited her parents’ gravesite while traveling to an undisclosed location.

“Quick pit stop on today's travels,” she wrote alongside a photo of their tombstones. “Miss these two amazing humans. Miss their wisdom, their laughter, their love.”

Meri continued, “Nothing feels [as] lonely some days as when you don't have mom and dad with you. Nothing can replace them. So many sweet memories of them will live on, and hopefully I can share a small spark of their light with the world.”

After a September 2022 episode of Sister Wives featured the death of her mother Bonnie Ahlstrom, Meri spoke candidly about her feelings surrounding her death.



"This week's episode documented the day my sweet mom passed away last year," Meri wrote alongside a picture of the duo at the time. "I didn't watch the episode this week, but I've seen it, I've talked about it, I've relived it, and I remember that day very clearly and in great detail."

Meri Brown/Instagram Meri Brown and her mother Bonnie

She recalled the moment she drove to her mother's place "praying I would get there before it was too late." Unfortunately, her mother died before she arrived, which she called "truly heartbreaking."

"So many of you have reached out and sent messages, and I thank you for that," she told her followers. "Thank you for all your words of kindness and support."

Meri has been open about her close relationships with her family members and has frequently paid tribute to her loved ones.

therealmeribrown/Instagram

Earlier this month, the reality star paid tribute to the LGBTQ+ members of her family in a heartwarming Instagram Reel.

The video clip featured shots from Gwendlyn Brown's wedding to Beatriz Queiroz in Arizona as the song "Live Your Beautiful Life" by Lights Follow played in the background.

One of them pictured the TLC personality posing beside her child Leon Brown, 27, whom she shares with her ex Kody Brown. The pair were dressed in their wedding attire as Meri wore a black dress with a matching cardigan and Leon sported a black shirt with a green waistcoat.

Sister Wives returns Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.



