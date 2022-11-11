Sister Wives ' Meri Brown Shares Mantra About Good Things 'in Front of Me': 'I Am in Love with Me'

Kelly Wynne
·2 min read
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Shares Mantra About Good Things ‘In Front of Me’: ‘I Am In Love With Me’
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Shares Mantra About Good Things ‘In Front of Me’: ‘I Am In Love With Me’

Meri Brown/instagram

Meri Brown is looking at the good things surrounding her — and those she'll find up ahead.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Sister Wives star shared a mantra about the joys she knows she'll find in life.

"All that I am becoming is in front of me. The future is bright and holds the promise of hope, the fulfillment of dreams, the excitement of creation!" Meri, 53, wrote alongside a selfie.

"I am at peace with me, with my past, with the experiences that have shaped who I am," she continued. "I am in love with me, with the adventures I have and the people I surround myself with, with all things that are currently present in my life."

She ended the caption with even more excitement for her future. "I am exhilarated for what is coming in my future, for the things I'm creating, for the impact I can have on the world around me. Life is good!"

RELATED: Meri Brown Shares Beaming Pic About 'Happy People' Before Sister Wives Ep When Kody Told Her to Move

Christine Brown Leaves the Sister Wives and Kody in Midseason Teaser: 'I Hope They Don't Hate Me'
Christine Brown Leaves the Sister Wives and Kody in Midseason Teaser: 'I Hope They Don't Hate Me'

tlc Meri Brown

Commenters on the photo questioned if Meri's message has anything to do with her plural marriage to Kody Brown — which is no longer romantic. Fans have encouraged Meri to leave her marriage, though she's been vocal about her decision to stay.

RELATED: Sister Wives: Kody Brown Calls Relationship with Wife Meri 'Amiable' But Not a 'Married Situation'

Most recently on the show, Kody, 53, said their relationship is fine, but doesn't represent a true marriage. "I feel like my relationship with Meri is very good but it's not a married situation," Kody shared in a confessional on an October episode of Sister Wives. "It's an amiable relationship, but I don't think it's a fulfilling relationship for Meri. Not in any way."

Meri and Kody's marriage apparently crumbled after Meri was embroiled in a catfish scandal in 2016. She was in an online relationship with someone — who Meri believed was a man. The person was actually a female.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Latest Stories

  • Brittany Mahomes Bares Her Baby Bump in Side-by-Side Photos from Both Pregnancies: 'Not Even Close'

    Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby together, a son

  • I Tried a Heartbreak Recovery Course to Get Over My Ex

    Breakup recovery programs like Mend claim to help you heal faster and smarter. Do they live up to the hype?

  • Stop the poppy shaming, says Armed Forces minister

    People should not be shamed into wearing poppies in the days leading up to Remembrance Sunday, the minister for the Armed Forces has said.

  • Fed up young climate activists: 'Adults aren't listening'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The climate change generation is saying officials are talking too much, listening too little and acting even less. And they are fed up. “Instead of talking about how to solve the climate crisis, they negotiate about how to continue polluting,” said Mitzy Violeta, a 23-year old indigenous activist from Mexico. “Youth movements are realizing the solution isn’t going to be in international gatherings,” like the one taking place in Egypt. “We’re upset with the inaction that’s being

  • Let Her Eat Cake! Ashley McBryde Switches Up Her Breakfast Menu to Celebrate Her CMA Awards Win

    The two-time CMA recipient brings music from her imaginative new concept album, Lindeville, to a national TV audience

  • Delphi murders: Richard Allen pens jailhouse letter saying wife is in hiding and he is ‘at mercy of court’

    This week, a judge agreed to push back trial of man behind a catfishing account tied to the murders because he is ‘negotiating’

  • Prince Philip and Penny Knatchbull's Friendship Is More Than What's in 'The Crown'

    The Crown season 5 depicts the friendship between Prince Philip and Penny Knatchbull. Here's the truth between the real-life royal companions.

  • '90 Day Fiancé' 's Libby Castravet Talks to Dad About Family Drama After Sharing Baby News

    Libby Castravet opens up about her family's reaction to her baby news in a new clip from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? shared exclusively with PEOPLE

  • Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Team Up for Royal Sisters Outing to Support Veterans

    Princess Eugenie shared on Instagram that she met a woman who served her grandmother Queen Elizabeth while visiting the Royal British Legion Industries

  • 'Great fun': Mattea Roach's family cheering on Canadian Jeopardy! champ again

    The family of Mattea Roach is eagerly gathering around the television again as the Canadian Jeopardy! champion returns to the game show. Roach, who is from Nova Scotia and now lives in Toronto, earned an invitation to the show's tournament of champions after becoming a record holder earlier this year. The 23-year-old won 23 consecutive games to mark the fifth-longest streak ever on Jeopardy! and earned more than $750,000 Cdn. Mattea improved her record by winning an exhibition match against othe

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.