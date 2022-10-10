Sister Wives : Kody Thinks His Family's Initial Polygamous Approach 'Seems So Dysfunctional Now'

Dory Jackson
·4 min read

Kody Brown is not sure how his family's polygamous approach will survive in the future.

During this week's episode of Sister Wives, Kody candidly shared how he's struggling to adjust to life post-divorce. In the previous episode, his third wife, Christine Brown, told fellow sister wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown that she is leaving Kody. (She publicly announced the breakup news in November 2021 after 25 years of marriage.)

"My life is in a form of limbo because Christine's leaving, and I don't know what that looks like," Kody, 53, said in a confessional.

"I've been sort of in the anger phase of divorce, and so I've not been addressing it very well," he continued. "I guess this construction project [on the family's Coyote Pass property] with Janelle and Pete [is] kind of one of those things to get my mind off the divorce frustration. But dude, I am in the anger phase and every once in a while, I just get tied up in knots over Christine leaving."

RELATED: Meri Brown 'Hurt' After Husband Kody Suggests She Move into Bed & Breakfast: It 'Didn't Need to Be Said'

Kody is only legally married to Robyn, 43. But he has considered himself to be spiritually married to his other wives, even though Kody's relationship with Meri, 51, has become more platonic over time.

Christine's departure from the polygamous marriage has already caused turmoil for the Brown family. However, later in the episode, most of the bunch came together to attend a graduation party for Christine's daughter Ysabel despite that. (The event occurred two weeks after Christine told the wives of her separation from Kody, and she hadn't spoken to any of the women since that conversation.)

Kody Brown
Kody Brown

TLC

According to Christine, the party "might be one of the last times we get together," especially as she plans to move back to Utah. But given the circumstance, Robyn admitted she was "a little bit nervous" to go to the event out of fear that the family would struggle to "be normal and natural and comfortable" around each other.

Fortunately for everyone, the kids, in particular, enjoyed themselves at Ysabel's graduation party. But Kody admitted he still can't remove himself from a "cloud of sadness," saying it's "because of the nuance of a breakup."

"I don't know what this is going to lead to," he said in a confessional. "I don't know what else is going to go on."

Kody also recognized that he's "not in a good place" with many of his children either, saying he has "strained relationships" with some of them. While he isn't "trying to be angry or hold them accountable" for where things are, he said he does feel as if he doesn't have the "respect" he believes he deserves from his children.

Season 10 Sister Wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown
Season 10 Sister Wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown

TLC Brown family

"No, I'm not okay," he said. "I'm in a funk. It's kind of this loneliness combined with a bitterness with the entire family."

Kody then admitted that he's "living in a delusional world where I'm wishing Christine wouldn't leave" and hoping that he could "maintain some quasi-family relationship" with his ex-wife as well as their daughter Ysabel, who is moving to North Carolina after graduation to attend college. She will live with Janelle's daughter, Maddie (Brown) Brush, and her husband, Caleb Brush. The Brown family patriarch also acknowledged he's now "struggling with sort of a state of regret."

"It's a weird thing to be getting left," he continued. "It's made me question getting into plural marriage. It's made me question my faith and especially question religion. The message that we had to the world about functional polygamy seems so dysfunctional now."

Kody's three remaining wives also questioned how Christine's departure would ultimately impact the family's future — and some of them took it a step further, wondering why Christine would leave in the first place.

Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, Christine Brown
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, Christine Brown

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"How is this wrong? How does this not work for everybody?" Robyn said in a confessional. "Why isn't this something worth fighting for? Why isn't this something worth staying for?"

"Why can't we work on the things that we need to work on between each other? We're not doing justice to our family, and we're not doing justice to Ariella and Solomon and Truley, these little ones who really need to have that security of family," Meri told the cameras as Janelle added in a separate confessional, "It feels like there's storms brewing in the family. I don't know what they mean, I don't know what the outcome will be. I personally am not very optimistic that we'll see many days like this [party going forward]."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Latest Stories

  • Actor Ray Buffer accused of stealing $600 worth of comics

    The police are investigating the incident.

  • Mother urges parents to not let children watch Hocus Pocus 2 as it could ‘unleash hell’

    Mother urges parents to not let children watch Hocus Pocus 2 as it could ‘unleash hell’. Source: KWTX News

  • King Charles III will have a 'slimmed-down' coronation that skips the ancient tradition used for Queen Elizabeth II, a report says

    Charles is already king, having automatically inherited the role after Queen Elizabeth II died, but he will still have a formal coronation in 2023.

  • A bride brought her husband to tears at the altar by wearing a black Morticia Addams-style wedding dress after using a decoy for their first look

    Newlywed Amanda Kitchingman Roban-Cook said her husband was "underwhelmed" by her decoy dress, and teared up when he saw her real black wedding dress.

  • 'AGT' child phenom Madison Taylor Baez turns into bloodthirsty vampire on 'Let the Right One In'

    Madison Taylor Baez drew fan praise as the 11-year-old power singer on "America's Got Talent." Now, she's drawing blood in "Let the Right One In."

  • How Miley Cyrus's Friends Feel About Her Boyfriend Maxx Morando

    It's rumored Miley Cyrus is dating Lilly drummer Maxx Morando, after they were seen together in Miami while Cyrus was there to do her New Year's Eve special.

  • Kendall Jenner just wore the tiniest tank top we've ever seen

    Kendall Jenner just posted a white crop tank top with a pair of bootcut jeans onto her Instagram as part of an exciting collab with a new jeans brand

  • 90 Day Fiancé : Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off

    In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh

  • 'The game has never been as dynamic': NHL stars wowed by skill league-wide

    The NHL experienced an injection of offence last season. Led by the exploits of stars like Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid and Roman Josi, teams across the league averaged 3.14 goals per game — the most since 1995-96 when Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr combined for a ridiculous 310 points with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Those types of numbers are hard to envision in today's game, but the current generation of stars continue to push the envelope. "Lots of skill, lots of talent," McDavid, the Edmont

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Canadian Maggie Cogger-Orr to referee Rugby World Cup opener in New Zealand

    When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a