'Sister Wives': Kody Suggests He and Christine Go to 'Breakup Counseling' So They Can 'Be Functional'

Sunday's episode of 'Sister Wives' picked up with Kody and Christine's tense lunch discussion over how they plan to spend the holidays post-split

Kody Brown had a surprising proposal for ex-wife Christine Brown on the latest episode of Sister Wives.

Sunday's episode picked up where things left off in last week's premiere, with Kody, 54, and Christine, 51, meeting up for lunch to discuss their post-split holiday plans and their youngest child Truely. But as things began to grow tense between the former couple, especially as Kody openly expressed his hatred for Christine, he shared his belief as to how they can better navigate their relationship after divorce.

"I thought about doing breakup counseling with you, like, 'Hey, we're done. Let's get in a place where we can be functional,'" said Kody.

Christine then cut him off as she questioned his suggestion, but Kody was very serious about the idea. "Well, maybe all I need is grief counseling," he continued. "Well, listen. I got to get in a place where I don't hate you so I don't speak bad about you to my children. That's my worry."

TLC

Though the idea of post-breakup counseling sounded odd at first, Christine wasn't opposed to giving it a shot. "If you need to have some sort of, like, post-breakup counseling with me, that's fine," she said. "The whole thing is very heartbreaking and it's very sad."



Kody added, "That's why I'm talking about counseling. If we go through something, counseling, we get over it, we shake hands, we go, 'Hey, have a good life.'"

Christine said she was "open to talking to someone."

"We're going to do this for the rest of our lives. You know, be in each other's lives for the rest of our lives," she said. "We have kids together and everything."

Christine declared her interest in "eventually" being "able to just be friends" with Kody, but she also questioned if it was "naive" of her to think such a thing could be possible for the exes. Kody chose to take off from there, with the former couple agreeing to touch base once Christine returned to town with Truely.

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kody's idea to seek counseling started with his fourth wife Robyn Brown. At the time of filming, Robyn — one of the Brown family patriarch's three remaining wives before his marriage to Janelle Brown and Meri Brown also crumbled — suggested that professional help would be "good" for him.

"He's dealing with a lot right now. I mean, a lot," Robyn, 44, said in a confessional. "I sometimes wonder how he's able to keep his head above water."

She added, "I would do counseling with anybody in the family that wanted to do it with me. I would do it with Christine."

TLC

Christine then told the cameras how Kody had "been bringing up going to counseling and therapy for years." But from her perspective, "We're not going to do it. I'm just going to flat-out tell you, we're just not going to."

Sharing his own thoughts in a separate confessional, Kody said, "I feel like, yeah, I need to figure out how to forgive her. That would be a good idea. But am I ever going to trust her? Probably not."

"There's no way for me to enjoy her company," he added. "I don't understand that she says that."

As for how Christine truly feels, she said, "I'm just super grateful that I'm not married to him anymore. Oh, my gosh. He's a lot! He's just so intense."

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.



