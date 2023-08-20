Sister Wives' Kody Brown Is 'Very Interested' in Reconciling with Janelle and Feels They Can 'Find Trust Again'

In a PEOPLE exclusive interview, the 'Sister Wives' star says he hopes to "find a new normal with Janelle" after they announced their separation in December 2022

Kody Brown is hoping for a second chance with ex Janelle Brown.

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, the Sister Wives star, 54, admits that he would be “very interested in reconciling” with his second wife Janelle, 54, after they announced their separation in December 2022.

“I'm still looking for reconciliation with Janelle. I won't say she's been wishy-washy about the departure,” he shares. “But I keep thinking, ‘This isn't a reason for us to break up. We can work through this. We can find trust again and negotiate an agreement on that trust if we'll just work on it.’”

Related: Sister Wives' Kody Brown Says There's 'No Reason' to Marry Again After He 'Hit the Bottom' (Exclusive)

TLC Janelle and Kody Brown on 'Sister Wives'

The polygamous TLC star — who also split from Christine Brown in November 2021 and Meri Brown in January 2023 but remains married to Robyn Brown — is ready to start a new chapter with Janelle.

“I have to find a new normal with Janelle because even if Janelle and I reconcile our marriage, it's still going to be a new normal because it's going to be different from where we've been before,” he explains. “Because how it was working for us didn't seem like it was quite right. It wasn't whole.”

Related: Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Reveals When She Knew Marriage to Kody Was Done: 'This Burden Came Off Me' (Exclusive)

Kody admits he and Janelle — who share children Logan, 29, Madison 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18 — are still navigating their breakup but he remains hopeful the pair can “negotiate [a] reconciliation,” adding, “It's been a dark time but I'm moving forward.”

Janelle Brown/Instagram; Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic Janelle Brown, Kody Brown

Related: TLC's Sister Wives Reflect on the 'Domino Effect' That Toppled 3 of Kody's 4 Marriages in 14 Months (Exclusive)

Story continues

Kody tells PEOPLE he's not looking to find another wife but hopes to make his relationships with Janelle and Robyn, 44, work.

“Any effort I would ever think in that direction would need to be put into my relationship with Janelle and certainly my relationship with Robyn to maintain that relationship as well,” he shares of potentially adding a new relationship to the mix.

For her part, Janelle doesn't "have any regrets," telling PEOPLE that the "experience is what gave us the life that we have now."

"We're all settling into the new path,” she adds. “There's only possibilities in front of us."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.