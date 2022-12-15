Sister Wives' Kody Brown Once Accidentally Channeled Shania Twain While Discussing His Issues with Meri

Kody Brown was trying to be the perfect man — at least for Shania Twain.

As the Sister Wives family officially disbands, there's TikTok to thank for bringing back one of the reality star's funniest moments.

A past Sister Wives clip surfaced on the video app showing a hilarious confessional moment, in which Kody, 53, directly quoted one of Twain's song.

While speaking of then-wife Meri Brown, Kody said, "For her, the great thing about being a woman is she can change her mind a million times and I'm gonna say 'Hey, I like it that way.'"

Turns out, those are nearly the direct lyrics from Twain's 1995 hit "Any Man of Mine."

"And if I change my mind/A million times/I want to hear him say/Yeah (yeah), yeah (yeah), yeah, I like it that way," sings Twain.

The TikTok, posted by user @chelseafricktok, put the clips from Sister Wives and Twain's music video back-to-back: leading some viewers to wonder if Kody is Twain's biggest fan.

Another clip of the interview moment surfaced on Reddit last year and shows an unamused looking Meri sitting beside him during the Twain-inspired segment.

On Thursday, PEOPLE broke the news that Kody and Meri are no longer considered married. This comes the same week that Janelle Brown announced her separation from Kody ahead of Sister Wives: One on One.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip, Meri confirmed Kody ended their marriage for good — though she's still open to reconciliation.

One year ago, in November 2021, Christine Brown also announced her decision to leave her plural marriage to Kody. With three wives no longer married to the TLC star, that leaves just Robyn Brown — Kody's "favorite" wife in the eyes of the others — who is still married to him.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.