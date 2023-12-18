“Sister Wives”' Kody Brown Officially Commits to Monogamy After Failed Plural Marriages: 'Now I Know Better'

Sunday's 'Sister Wives: One on One' episode also saw Kody Brown's remaining wife Robyn say it feels "weird" and "disrespectful" to move on with him after his three other marriages imploded

Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Kody Brown is pictured on 'Good Morning America' on September 21, 2021.

After a tumultuous journey through polygamy, Kody Brown is reflecting on the lessons he has learned in love and marriage.

The Brown family patriarch's marriages to Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown imploded within 14 months. Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One episode explored what's next for the 54-year-old now that Robyn Brown is his last wife standing.

Beginning with Janelle, she spoke with host Sukanya Krishnan about the possibility of Kody taking on another sister.

"He's now talking more and more about, 'As we move forward into monogamy.' So, I think that's where he's headed," Janelle, also 54, said before noting how she doesn't see Robyn bringing another potential sister wife into the equation. "I do not foresee it. If I did, I'll bet you $1,000 right now and you come find me. If he does, I will give you $1,000."

Janelle's stance stemmed from her belief that Kody, 54, and Robyn, 45, both seem "very happy" in their relationship. "They have found something together at this stage of their life that seems to be very deep and I think it works. And that's OK," she added.

Sukanya then posed the same question to Kody, who declared he "wouldn't be interested" in Robyn recruiting another sister wife.

"I would have to tell that woman I will never love you as much as I love her," he added. "Now I know better."

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock (L-R) Christine Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Bown, Janelle Brown and Kody Brown are pictured.

Robyn, however, admittedly wasn't sure she could find happiness with Kody alone after breaking his promise of building a strong, plural family together.

"It's weird. To be loving and respectful to Kody, I want to say yes but I just don't know how this works exactly," she said. "It's weird. I feel like it's disrespectful."

Robyn said it also "feels disrespectful to be happy" with Kody because she hasn't gotten Janelle, Meri and Christine's blessing off-camera despite them expressing approval of the relationship on-camera.

TLC (L-R) Kody Brown and Robyn Brown on 'Sister Wives'.

"I need an off-camera, to my face [conversation] because I don't know how it feels like it's disrespectful to his kids," she explained through tears. "It feels disrespectful to the commitments that I made."



Robyn added, "My commitment to them, to their kids, to Kody about this family is not broken. And I don't know how to break it. I don't know how to be done with it."

Sister Wives is now streaming on Max.

