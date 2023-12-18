“Sister Wives”' Janelle Still Has 'High Regard' for Kody — but He Thinks Christine's Digs Mean She's Not Over Him

During Sunday's 'Sister Wives: One on One' episode, Kody Brown explained why his marriage to Christine "never really worked" and called her out for an "accusation" she made against Robyn

Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty (L-R) Kody Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown.

It's safe to say not all Brown family heads regard each other with respect.

Sunday's final Sister Wives: One on One episode saw Kody Brown and some of his former wives sharing their differing opinions of each other. Starting with Janelle, she spoke with host Sukanya Krishnan about the possibility of rekindling her broken marriage.

"I don't foresee that we will ever reconcile, I don't," Janelle, 54, shared. "It would be some sort of, like, magic fairy tale where we all transformed into some sort of different people, and that doesn't happen in real life."

But Janelle did, however, see the now-exes becoming friends at some point. "Yes! I still have such high regard for him. I can remember all the good times, but I don't want to reconcile," she explained.

In thinking about how "happy" Kody currently is with fourth wife Robyn Brown, Janelle said she's "OK" with them moving on and added: "Maybe someday, I'd like to find the same thing. But not right now."

Although Janelle still thinks highly of her former husband, Kody and his first ex-wife Christine Brown aren't so fond of each other following their separation. (Christine, 51, was the first of Kody's four wives to leave him, followed by Janelle and Meri Brown.)

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic (L-R) Janelle Brown and Kody Brown.

While joined by now-husband David Woolley, Christine said she couldn't be herself with Kody since he "only wanted me to be positive" and he "only wanted me to be fun." She also claimed that Kody "only liked the fun little bubbly part of me" and she's "not going to stuff it anymore," especially now that she has found happiness with David.

Going forward, Christine said Kody and Robyn "deserve to be happy" and added, "Go be happy with each other, for goodness sakes. Be happy with each other. Let the rest of us go, let us go."

"Stop being angry," she then said, referencing Kody and his ongoing behavioral changes. "And then, we can all get along again once you let it go and stop being mad."

Kody, meanwhile, recalled having an "uncomfortable life" with Christine during the family's time in Las Vegas but said things "got a little bit worse" when they moved to Flagstaff, Arizona. After claiming he "never wanted that to happen," he shared, "But what bothers me is her disposition toward me, that she laughs [and] mocks my suffering."

Asked whether he blamed her for "destroying the big picture," Kody said: "No because that's all my fault for marrying a woman I didn't love."

"That's the truth and she knows that," he said. "As hard as I worked at it and dug into it ... every devotion that I could have, that still was prevailing for us. It never really worked."

Ethan Miller/Getty From left: Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown from "Sister Wives"

The Brown family patriarch also called out Christine for her frequent jabs at him and his only remaining wife, Robyn. In particular, he shut down Christine's "accusation" that Robyn never wanted to live a polygamous lifestyle, causing him to make a bold suggestion of his own.

"I don't think Christine knows Robyn at all. She's never tried. She's never been there," he said. "She was a s--- sister wife, she'll probably, and I hope, be a very good wife for David. It wasn't a fit."

"There's a thousand reasons why in the aftermath, looking back, you can say these are all the reasons she wasn't good in polygamy. But that's all the reasons probably I wasn't," he continued. "... But to make that accusation against Robyn is just sour-graping."

Kody concluded, "I would think that now that she's in love with David [she would stop]. But she should prove that out by never saying another mean thing about Robyn because that's when I'll believe Christine is in love, is when she doesn't have anything bad to say about Robyn or about me to our children."

Sister Wives is now streaming on Max.

