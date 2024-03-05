“Sister Wives”' Janelle and Kody Brown Say Son Garrison's Death at 25 'Takes Our Breath Away'

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives," Janelle and Kody Brown wrote of their son Garrison, who died at age 25 in Flagstaff, Arizona

Janelle Brown/ Instagram Janelle Brown and Garrison Brown

The Brown family is mourning the sudden loss of Garrison Brown.

Following the news of the 25-year-old Sister Wives star's death, his parents Janelle and Kody Brown shared a heartbreaking joint statement on social media.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle wrote in the post. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Meri Brown also confirmed the news with the same statement on Instagram, adding: "Garrison, you are loved and will be missed! 💙💙"



The reality star was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Tuesday. Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE: "On 03/05/2024 Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home."

The FPD confirmed that Garrison's brother Gabriel, 22, "discovered Mr. Brown deceased" in an apparent suicide.

Lt. Hernandez's statement continued, "At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating."

TLC Garrison Brown and Janelle Brown on 'Sister Wives'

Garrison had been a part of the TLC program since its debut in 2010. He is the son of now-exes Janelle and Kody. The former couple also share daughters Maddie, 28, and Savannah, 19 as well as sons Logan, 29, Hunter, 27, and Gabe, 22.

Leading up to Garrison's death, he and his younger brother Gabe had a strained relationship with their father following the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on last year's Sister Wives Special: Look Back, Where We Started special, Janelle, 54, revealed that her ex-husband did eventually "have somewhat of a relationship with Garrison" but that there was overall "no reconciliation."

Sister Wives is streaming in full on Max.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



