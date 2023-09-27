“Sister Wives”' Janelle Calls Return to Kody 'Unrealistic' Since He Became Consumed by 'Patriarchy' (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive 'Sister Wives' sneak peek, Christine Brown says she doesn't think Janelle is "done" with Kody because she "still has affection for him"

Janelle Brown is still coming to terms with her decision to “stay separated” from Kody Brown.

Last week's episode of Sister Wives saw Janelle and Kody, both 54, meeting in person for the first time since their blowout fight. While together, Janelle expressed her desire to ”stay separated” from Kody a bit longer. But she also said she’s “willing to do some counseling” due to her continued affection for him.

Now, in PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sunday’s episode, Janelle admits to Christine Brown — who announced her split from Kody in November 2021 — that it’s “hard” to call her separation final.

“Oh, okay. So, you're not there yet,” Christine, 51, says and asks if she is, in fact, separated from Kody. Janelle responds, “Yeah. Oh, for sure.”

However, Christine has her doubts about Janelle’s ability to fully move on from the relationship, saying, “I don't think she's done yet. She still has affection for him. And she's just separated, very separated.”

Janelle then adds in a confessional: “I think Christine has felt like I was getting the raw end of this deal for a long time. And she took action and now she feels like maybe I deserve something better.”

Janelle Brown/Instagram; Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic (L-R) Janelle Brown and Kody Brown are pictured.

Christine then presses Janelle about whether there is a scenario in which she would reconsider her split from Kody, asking, “If Kody changed, would you ever want a full marriage with him again?”

“Yes, but I think it's unrealistic,” Janelle says. “I think it's how he's always been.”

However, Christine thinks Kody is “vastly different than he used to be,” adding, “He's not the same person. I couldn’t be in love with who he is now.”

Christine believes that her ex used to be “more courageous” and Janelle calls the shift in Kody “so strange.”



“I don't know who he is,” Christine says while Janelle adds, “Maybe that’s what’s changed. Because all of a sudden, it just doesn't work for me anymore.”

“Like, I'm so not attracted to anybody like that,” Christine tells Janelle.

Both TLC stars also reflect on the change in Kody in confessionals, with Janelle sharing that he “used to be so dynamic and so bold.”

“And everyone always wanted to be around him, because he was just always down for having a great time, but he didn't let other people control him,” Christine recalls. “He was his own person.”

Janelle adds, “He wants a wife who's all partnering with him and not independent and, and I'm like that will never be me. He's really advocating patriarchy and I'm not that person.”

Christine was the first of Kody's four wives to leave their polygamous arrangement. A year after her departure, Kody's breakups with Janelle and first wife Meri Brown were confirmed. He remains married to his fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.



