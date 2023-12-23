“Sister Wives”' Janelle Brown Names the Big 'Red Flag' That Might Have Sunk 3 of Kody's 4 Marriages

Friday's 'Sister Wives Talk Back' special also saw Janelle Brown giving advice to her younger self — and revealing whether she would have left Kody Brown sooner

TLC (L-R) Janelle Brown and Kody Brown.

Janelle Brown has a theory about her now ex-husband Kody Brown.

During Friday's episode of Sister Wives Talk Back: Part 1, the cast looked back on a clip of Kody, 54, recalling how he felt "so betrayed" that Christine Brown would "s--- talk" him to their children after "all that [he's] done" for their marriage. But Christine, 51, denied the wrongdoing, saying their "frustrated" children went to her with their issues, which "validated" how she felt in the process.

In seeing that same clip, the Brown family patriarch's second wife, Janelle, pinpointed a habitual thing Kody continuously did that has set off an alarm in her head.

"Kody has this thing where he's like, 'I've done so much and I've sacrificed so much for this relationship,'" she recalled. "Well, that right there is a red flag. If he feels like he had to sacrifice for the relationship, maybe it's better if it's over because it's a two-part equation in a marriage."

Janelle, 54, added, "We both were doing the work but he wants to act like he did a Herculean effort this marriage and how dare she betray him."



TLC (L-R) Christine Brown, Robyn Brown, Kody Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown.

Kody's marriages to Janelle, Christine and Meri Brown imploded within 14 months. After decades as a polygamist, he is now practicing monogamy with his fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Friday's episode also saw Janelle answering a fan question about whether she would have left the marriage sooner, knowing what her life is today.

"Honestly, for me, it really came down to the kids," she said. "I would have stayed if Kody had stayed the father that he was for my kids for many, many years. So, when the relationship with the kids broke down, that cost was no longer a factor."

Answering another fan question, Janelle shared what advice she would give her younger self.

"There was a lot of things I didn't pursue, like education opportunities and even setting boundaries in my relationships with my sister wives. I was always so afraid to rock the boat," she explained. "I think I would have told myself to be brave and rock the boat and have those tough conversations."



Sister Wives is now streaming on Max.

