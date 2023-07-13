Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Has 'All the Feels' About Christine's New Love

The reality star reposted her former sister wife's post where she gushed about "having the grandest time of my life" with her new fiancé

janellebrown117/Instagram; christine_brownsw/Instagram

Janelle Brown is more than supportive of her former sister wife Christine Brown’s relationship with her new man!

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 54-year-old TLC star celebrated Christine Brown’s newfound happiness with fiancé David Woolley by sharing her Sister Wives costar's post on her own Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“This gives me all the feels,” Janelle captioned her Story, adding a heart-eye emoji.

Related: Christine Brown Says 'Adventuring' with Fiancé David Woolley 'Has Been the Grandest Time in My Life'

Christine’s post featured a series of images that included the couple smiling and laughing while holding black mugs. In her caption, the 51-year-old mom of five gushed over her partner and called their romance the “grandest time of my life.”

"As soon as I saw you, I knew a grand adventure was about to happen,” she wrote. “And adventuring with you has been the grandest time of my life. #cheerstomanymore #disneyheldhisheartsafeforme #myking #starwarsnerdalert #boldleygoingtogether."



Christine Brown/instagram Christine Brown and David Woolley

Related: 'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Shares Family Photos — and a Giant Hug! — with Fiancé David Woolley and Her Kids

Christine and David announced their engagement after four months of dating in April. Their relationship follows her 2021 split from her ex-husband Kody Brown with whom she was involved in a plural marriage with Janelle, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," the reality star told PEOPLE at the time. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She added, "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."



Joe Pugliese/TLC/Everett

Related: Christine Brown Says 'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Was 'Supportive from the Get-Go' of Her Choice to Leave Polygamy

In August 2022, Christine revealed that she was no longer interested in a plural relationship after leaving her spiritual marriage of more than 26 years. Though at the time, she admitted she wasn’t ready to dive into another relationship.

"I needed more communication, more trust, and I realized we didn't really have a partnership," she said of her failed marriage to Kody to PEOPLE. "We just kind of unraveled."

"I want a partnership. I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately," the TLC star added. "The attraction needs to be there. There needs to be a mutual chemistry. But I love the idea of a romantic relationship, eventually. Adventurous would be great. Someone who just wants to try new things because now I'm into trying new things all the time. I just want to have fun all the time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.