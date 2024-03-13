“Sister Wives”' Janelle Brown Is 'Brought to Tears' Over Support of Late Son Garrison as Loved Ones Continue to Honor Him

"He loved being a cat dad," Janelle wrote of her late son Garrison after donations poured in to Flagstaff's High Country Humane and Ark Cat Sanctuary in his memory

janellebrown117/Instagram Janelle Brown and her late son Garrison Brown.

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown welled up with emotion after learning people had made donations to animal shelters to honor her late son Garrison Brown.



Janelle posted two images of Garrison with several of his cats on Instagram, along with images of the websites of both High Country Humane and Ark Cat Sanctuary in Flagstaff, Arizona.

“I have been brought to tears again. I’m being told about everyone’s donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsancutary in Garrison’s name,” she wrote in the caption of her post on Tuesday. “Thank you for all your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad.”

Garrison, the 25-year-old son of Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown, was found dead in his Flagstaff, Arizona home on March 5.

At the time, Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department told PEOPLE that officers responded to a report of a death inside a home and confirmed that Garrison's brother Gabriel, 22, had "discovered Mr. Brown deceased" in an apparent suicide.

Janelle confirmed the tragic news on Instagram that same day, writing that she and Kody were “deeply saddened” to announce the loss of “our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown.”

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away,” she continued. “We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Kody and Meri Brown posted the same statements on their own Instagram pages, with Meri adding: "Garrison, you are loved and will be missed! 💙💙"

Janelle Brown/ Instagram Janelle and Garrison Brown

On Saturday, a small private viewing for Garrison was held and attended by his family members and friends, who honored him on social media afterwards.

In a post on Instagram Sunday, Christine Brown remembered Garrison by sharing family photos and writing, "Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before. I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son…#alwaysbemissed #missyou #notenough."

Mykelti Brown Padron, who is Robert's half-sibling and Christine's daughter, penned a touching tribute to him on Instagram Monday. After sharing two quotes about pain and experiencing love, Mykelti wrote, "My heart breaks for my brother who’s no longer with us but it rejoices knowing he’s with his fellow warriors in Valhalla drinking and fighting with Odin."

"I hope he is loving his place amongst the stars," she continued. "Garrison was always the funniest person in the room. He was one cool dude and I cry so much because my kinda will never be able to experience his fun presence. But he will live on in all my families memories. Have fun up with the stars little bro, you’re missed."

In another tribute on Sunday, Garrison's sister Maddie (Brown) Brush wrote on Instagram, "Our hearts our [sic] broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother. 🩵 God be with you till we meet again. I’ll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought.”

Fans were first introduced to Garrison in 2010 alongside his various siblings, mother Janelle, father Kody and Kody's other wives — Meri, Christine and Robyn Brown — in the TLC series documenting the polygamist family's day-to-day life.

After Janelle spiritually married Kody in 1993, the couple went on to have six children: Madison, Logan, Garrison, Gabriel, Hunter and Savanah. In December 2022, Janelle announced that she and Kody had separated.

Over the years, Kody's relationship with his children has become rocky. In a 2023 episode of Sister Wives, Gabriel and Garrison revealed they were "at odds" with Kody after expressing their "discontent" with how he had handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janelle later expressed concern over her children's strained relationship with their father, saying in a confessional, “I have worried about my boys’ mental health. Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything... [Garrison] just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

Sister Wives is streaming in full on Max.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

