“Sister Wives”: Inside Kody Brown's Agreement with Robyn to Release Her from Marriage If She's Unhappy (Exclusive)

Despite having the agreement, Robyn Brown tells PEOPLE that she has "never thought" about leaving her marriage to Kody

Robyn and Kody Brown

Robyn Brown is opening up about her pact with her husband Kody Brown to only stay married if they both continue to be happy in the relationship.

The Sister Wives star, 45, tells PEOPLE the couple have “an agreement that if we decide we don't want to be married anymore, we're not going to hold each other up.”

However, the TLC star insists never considered leaving Kody, saying, “I never thought that I wanted to leave the marriage. No. I just know how much I love Kody, and I know he is a good guy and he's doing his best.”

Related: Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Talks 'Dark Place' Kody Fell into amid Splits as He Confesses He Was 'Bitter' (Exclusive)

TLC Kody and Robyn Brown

“I can't imagine any other man being able to go through what he's going through and still be doing OK, to be going through this much turmoil and stress and heartache and then have it all be on a television show,” she adds referring to the collapse of their family.

“Considering that he's still in one piece, I feel like that's a pretty big deal, because I can't imagine ... It's just a lot,” she adds. “And even, it's a lot for me, and it's a different situation for him.”

Three of Kody's marriages imploded within a span of 14 months. Christine Brown was the first to leave in November 2021. A year later in December 2022, it was revealed that he had separated from Janelle Brown. Shortly after in January, Meri Brown confirmed that she and Kody had split after their relationship had been platonic and distant for years. That left Robyn as Kody's only remaining wife.

Related: Sister Wives' Kody and Robyn 'Made an Agreement' to 'Free Each Other' If They Fell Out of Love

On Sunday’s Sister Wives: One on One special, Kody, 54, discussed how his agreement with Robyn impacted his other relationships.

Story continues

"Robyn and I made an agreement that if we weren't in love, that we wouldn't drag each other out," he told host Sukanya Krishnan. "That we would free each other."

When asked by Sukanya whether he made that "same covenant" with his first wife Meri Brown, the Brown family patriarch said, "No, no."

"I remember after Robyn and I had that agreement, then I went to the other wives and said I have this agreement with Robyn," he recalled. "They even got frustrated by, like anybody who wants to leave, you're free to go. And that even made Meri mad."

Ethan Miller/Getty Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown arrive at the grand opening of Mike Tyson's one-man show "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth - Live on Stage" on April 14, 2012

Related: Sister Wives' Kody Brown on His 'Deep State of Mourning' and 'Strange' Transition to Monogamy with Robyn (Exclusive)

Meri, 52, spoke to Sukanya about the "inaction" from Kody within their marriage. While she upheld the commitment to maintain their marriage, Meri noted how Kody only "holds it dear with Robyn."

Describing the difference between her covenant with Kody compared to his with Robyn, she said her now-ex-husband "fell out of love" with her. "I only base that off of that scene where he said to her, 'If I ever fall out of love with you, don't string me along,' or whatever his words were," she explained.

"He's sitting here telling Robyn, 'That's the agreement that you and I made, that if I ever felt like that, then I wouldn't hold you in this place.' Their agreement of, you know, their sacred covenant," she said. "I'm like, 'Then why did you not respect me enough as a human being?'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.