“Sister Wives”' Garrison Brown Dead at 25

The TLC star was one of six of Janelle and Kody Brown's children

Garrison Brown, son of Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown, has died. He was 25.

Janelle confirmed the news on Instagram Tuesday, writing, "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory." (Kody also posted the same statement on his own Instagram page.)

Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE: "On 03/05/2024 Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home." The FPD confirmed that Garrison's brother Gabriel, 22, "discovered Mr. Brown deceased" in an apparent suicide.

Lt. Hernandez's statement continued, "At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating."

Fans were first introduced to Garrison in 2010 alongside his various siblings, his mother Janelle and his father Kody's other wives — Meri, Christine and Robyn Brown — in the TLC series documenting the polygamist family's day-to-day life.

After Janelle spiritually married Kody in 1993, the couple went on to have six children: Madison, Logan, Garrison, Gabriel, Hunter and Savanah. In December 2022, Janelle announced that she had separated from Kody and was the second Brown family matriarch to leave after Christine. Shortly after, Meri revealed that she and Kody had also parted ways on their relationship. Robyn remains his only wife.

Over the years, Kody's relationship with his children has become rocky. In a 2023 episode of Sister Wives, Gabriel admitted that he and Garrison were "at odds" with Kody after expressing their "discontent" with how the Brown family patriarch handled living together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was met with just a wall,” Gabriel shared at the time. “And there was no line of dialogue. I think that that is what really drove the wedge between us.”

In a later confessional, Janelle expressed concern over her children's strained relationship with their father. “I have worried about my boys’ mental health. Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything," she said before adding that Garrison "just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

Kody also acknowledged the rift that had formed between him and his boys in an episode that aired in May 2023.

"I haven't been in touch with Gabriel and Garrison for quite a while," he shared at the time. "I'm pretty sad that I'm not close [to them] anymore. There was just so many things in our lives that we did that were rich together, you know, just special experiences."

He added, "I think and hope that in time we'll just get over this and that we'll be safe being back around each other. Right now, there's not really an open door with Gabe and Garrison. They're they're not willing to engage me."



