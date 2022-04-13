Sister Wives ' Christine Brown Celebrates 'Amazing' Daughter Truely's 12th Birthday: 'Blessed Mom'

Sister Wives Truly

Christine Brown/instagram

Christine Brown is celebrating daughter Truley on a very special day.

On Instagram Wednesday, the Sister Wives star, 49, marked her daughter's 12th birthday with a sweet tribute.

She included a carousel of photos of Truley, one of which included a selfie of the mother-daughter pair together.

"It's this cool kid, Truely's birthday today," Christine began her post. "She's 12 years old and just so amazing, creative, kind, brilliant and SO FUN to hang out with! #happybirthday #blessedmom."

Christine shares Truley with her ex-husband Kody Brown. The former couple also has children Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, and Ysabel, 19. After more than 25 years of marriage, Christine announced the longtime pair's split in November 2021.

At the time of their split, Christine said they'll "continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives" as they "parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family." Kody, 53, said in his own statement that the two exes "will always remain committed parents."

Kody is currently in a plural marriage with Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown.

Since the split, much of Christine's attention has been focused on her children and grandchildren.

Christine recently took some of her kids to Disney World with Janelle's own children. A month prior, she advised her followers to "take a break from this crazy world and focus on family" while celebrating her first Valentine's Day after her split.