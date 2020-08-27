Sister, Sister Star Marques Houston Marries Miya Dickey in Private Ceremony

Khristian Snyder

Sister, Sister star Marques Houston is a married man!

Houston wed Miya Dickey in an ultra-private ceremony on Monday, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The two exchanged vows at the Eagle Glen Golf Club in Corona, California. Houston, 39, and Dickey, 19, kept the guest list small due to the coronavirus, solidifying their love in front of Houston’s Immature bandmates, Jerome Jones and Kelton Kessee.

Recording artist MAJOR also made a surprise appearance at the reception to sing Dickey’s favorite song, "Why I Love You."

Dickey said "I do" in a Jomo Patterson wedding gown, which featured a fitted bodice with lace. Houston, meanwhile, wore a white Shaker tuxedo.

Houston and Dickey got engaged in March 2019 after five months of dating.

“She said ‘YES,’” the producer captioned a photo of the couple’s fingers intertwined — showing off Dickey’s 5-carat cushion cut diamond engagement ring.

In June, Houston defended his relationship with Dickey due to concerns about their nearly 20-year age difference.

"With all that’s going on in the world, my love life shouldn’t be a topic," he wrote. "But since it is let me just give y’all the facts so you don’t have to 'allegedly' believe or create rumors."

"This is not music or television, this is my family, my future wife and my life," he continued.

