This sister-owned hair care brand takes the hassle out of wash day with Indian Ayurvedic ingredients

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Before hitting the main stage on wash day (the shower), you can make your routine shorter and simpler when you use a prewash. Thanks to this one from Shaz & Kiks, wash day for all hair types is much less stressful.

The Shaz & Kiks brand is Indian-American and sister-owned. The brainchild of sisters Shaz Rajashekar and Kiku Chaudhuri, the brand came to fruition with influences from their Indian ancestry. Growing up in a family of resourceful women, the two fostered their beauty backgrounds by watching their grandmother, who whipped up kitchen concoctions from old Indian Ayurvedic practices. Now, the two bring their knowledge of plant-based ingredients into the vegan-friendly Shaz & Kiks Back To Your Roots Scalp + Hair Prewash and, more recently, the Unearth Yourself Balancing Clay Hair Cleanser and Nourishing Naram Conditioner.

All of the products use high amounts of nutrients alongside Indian herbs and oils. Some of the star ingredients in both the Hair Cleanser and Conditioner include kokum butter for added moisture, sesame seed oil for vitamin B intake and hibiscus flower for shine. Plus, with these nutrients, the vegan and cruelty-free products are all safe for chemically and color-treated hair.

Credit: Credo Beauty

Credit: Credo Beauty

The Back To Your Roots Scalp + Hair Prewash is unlike your usual prewash. For one, the consistency of the Prewash for Thick, Curly to Coily Hair is like nutty almond butter, while the Prewash for Fine, Thin to Medium Hair is on the creamier side. Both are extremely thick and will immediately soften your hair right when you rinse it out, about 20 minutes after application. Leave it on overnight, and you’ll be set with soft ends before you’ve even touched your shampoo.

Story continues

Buy Prewash for Thin Hair

Buy Prewash for Coily/Curly Hair

Credit: Credo Beauty

Though the Shaz & Kiks prewash has two formulations for different hair types, the cleanser and conditioner are universal. Whether you have hair that’s coarse and curly or thin and straight, you can use the Unearth Yourself Balancing Clay Hair Cleanser as a daily shampoo. Gentle enough not to strip your hair of natural oils, the cleanser uses Indian Fuller’s Earth clay to absorb excess oils. The main ingredient, Multani mitti, helps your scalp remain unclogged.

Credit: Credo Beauty

The kokum butter in the Unearth Yourself Nourishing Naram Conditioner is just what you need for some intense slip. Ashwagandha reduces free radical damage while sesame seed oil, apricot kernel oil and amla oil leave your hair strong and shiny.

Shaz & Kiks wants you to embrace your hair in its natural form. With these powerful and clean ingredients, you’re sure to keep your mane happy and your scalp healthy.

If you liked this story, you might also enjoy this Amazon hair dryer that gives you the smoothest hair and is now less than $20.

More from In The Know:

Naturally remove stubborn acrylic nails with this simple argan oil hack that TikTok swears by

ThirdLove teamed up with designer Sarah Flint on the prettiest pajamas for summer

Shop the best knotted headbands starting at just $12

5 plus-size mini skirts to wear every day of the week

The post This sister-owned hair care brand takes the hassle out of wash day with Indian Ayurvedic ingredients appeared first on In The Know.