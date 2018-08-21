Sister Mary Jo Gets Bobblehead After Throwing Impressive First Pitch

Sister Jean has some competition in the Catholic bobblehead case.

After Sister Mary Jo Sobiek took the mound at the White Sox game Saturday, delivering one of the most impressive first pitches we've seen this season, the nun went viral and will now be getting a bobblehead of her own.

It's official! Sister Mary Jo Sobieck is getting her own bobblehead! Thanks to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame, you can pre-order yours today! $5 from every Sister Mary Jo Bobblehead sold goes back to Marian Catholic! #GoSrMoJo https://t.co/vF92j2eZ3T pic.twitter.com/xCm6Z1ETTf — Marian Catholic (@Marian_Catholic) August 20, 2018

Sister Mary Jo showed off an arm-bounce trick before throwing a strike that made headlines across the country.

This is important content pic.twitter.com/Bwr6zBzkRq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 19, 2018

In response, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and Marian Catholic High School—Sister Mary Jo's school—collaborated to commemorate the pitch. The bobblehead is available for pre-order, and $5 from every bobblehead will go to Marian Catholic.