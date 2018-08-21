Sister Mary Jo Gets Bobblehead After Throwing Impressive First Pitch

Charlotte Carroll
Sports Illustrated
Sister Jean has some competition in the Catholic bobblehead case.

Sister Mary Jo Gets Bobblehead After Throwing Impressive First Pitch

Sister Jean has some competition in the Catholic bobblehead case.

Sister Jean has some competition in the Catholic bobblehead case.

After Sister Mary Jo Sobiek took the mound at the White Sox game Saturday, delivering one of the most impressive first pitches we've seen this season, the nun went viral and will now be getting a bobblehead of her own.

Sister Mary Jo showed off an arm-bounce trick before throwing a strike that made headlines across the country.

In response, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and Marian Catholic High School—Sister Mary Jo's school—collaborated to commemorate the pitch. The bobblehead is available for pre-order, and $5 from every bobblehead will go to Marian Catholic.

What to Read Next