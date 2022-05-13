Sister grieves victim as Arizona executes Clarence Dixon

·3 min read

PHOENIX (AP) — Shortly after the man who killed her sister 44 years ago was executed, Leslie James stepped up to a podium at the Arizona state prison complex in Florence and tearfully told the world all that Clarence Dixon had taken.

James, the older sister and lone sibling of Dixon's victim, spoke about the young woman who was poised to leave college for what was certain to be a bright future. Behind her was a poster-size photo of Deana Bowdoin, smiling as she held a bouquet of red roses.

Dixon took that smile away, raping and strangling the 21-year-old on Jan. 7, 1978, in her apartment near Arizona State University's main campus in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe. Bowdoin was a semester away from graduating.

Dixon died Wednesday in Arizona's first execution in nearly eight years and the nation's sixth this year. At 66 and nearly blind, he had been in prison most of his adult life — first sentenced to life for a 1985 rape of a Northern Arizona University student and then sentenced to death when DNA evidence reexamined by cold case detectives in 2001 inextricably linked him to Bowdoin's rape and murder. He was convicted in 2008.

James noted it took jurors just 17 minutes to return the verdict. Yet it took “way, way, way too long” for justice to be done in the case, she said.

Mainly, she focused on her sister, whom she called kind and hardworking.

“She wrote amazing poetry,” James said. “Older people and dogs really seemed to take a liking to her, and I think that has to say something about her character.”

As a little girl, Bowdoin had an illness that caused her to miss much of a school year. But James said she worked hard to catch up with help from their schoolteacher mother.

By college, she had blossomed into a bright, outgoing young woman. Bowdoin was multi-lingual, and studied abroad in Mexico and Spain. The summer before she was killed, the two sisters spent three months traveling by train across Europe, and she said Deana made friends all along the way.

James, two years older than Deana, said her sister was more personable and friendly than her, “the one who was supposed to have an exciting career, get married and produce grandkids for my mom. But it didn’t work out that way.

“We should have been able to grow old together,” she continued, dabbing her eyes with a tissue.

Dixon's lawyers argued he was too delusional to understand why he was being put to death. They said he been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia on multiple occasions, experienced hallucinations over the past 30 years and should not be executed. Courts repeatedly rejected the appeals.

As the lethal drugs flowed, he again denied killing Bowdoin and blamed the Arizona Supreme Court for not overturning his conviction.

James said that testing of DNA done at the request of Bowdoin's attorneys proved otherwise.

“There was never any doubt that this inmate murdered my sister.”

James also criticized reporters, saying she had seen a shift in recent years away from compassion and acknowledgement of victims' rights to advocacy for violent offenders and what she called political posturing.

But she mainly wanted people to remember her sister.

"I wish you could have known her,” James told the reporters. “I have just one request of you. All my mom ever wanted was for people to remember Deana. Please remember Deana Lynne Bowdoin.”

Bob Christie, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Menaced by flames, nuclear lab peers into future of wildfire

    LOS ALAMOS N.M. (AP) — Public schools were closed and evacuation bags packed this week as a stubborn wildfire crept within a few miles of the city of Los Alamos and its companion U.S. national security lab — where assessing apocalyptic threats is a specialty and wildland fire is a beguiling equation. People preparing to evacuate included a team of scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory who are tapping supercomputers to peer into the future of wildfires in the American West, where climate c

  • Russian pipeline sanctions raise fears of gas interruption

    BERLIN (AP) — Natural gas prices rose Friday after Russian state-owned exporter Gazprom said it would no longer send supplies to Europe via a pipeline in Poland, citing new sanctions that Moscow imposed on European energy companies. The move doesn't immediately block large amounts of natural gas to Europe but intensifies fears that the war in Ukraine will lead to wide-ranging cutoffs. Gazprom said Thursday that it would ban the use of the Yamal pipeline that reaches Germany through Poland. While

  • Elizabeth Olsen ‘Never Met’ John Krasinski Despite ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Battle: ‘I Don’t Know Him’

    Spoilers below for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Perhaps the most shocking moment in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is when Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch kills off John Krasinski’s Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic. The actor exits the film not even 10 minutes after making his Marvel Cinematic Debut as the leader of […]

  • The pros & cons of trading for Rudy Gobert

    A report from Ian Bagley of SNYtv suggests the Toronto Raptors would have a "degree"of interest if Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became available in a potential trade. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss the pros and cons of Gobert becoming a Raptor.

  • Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier resigns

    Four days after dozens of Canadian boxers wrote an open letter to Sport Canada calling for the resignation of Daniel Trepanier, the Boxing Canada high-performance director has stepped down. Boxing Canada's president Ryan Savage made the announcement on Sunday, saying the sport organization will engage with the provincial governing bodies to strike a search committee in the coming weeks to hire a new high-performance director. "It's a great day for boxing," said 11-time national flyweight champio

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Canada downs Puerto Rico to secure last CONCACAF berth at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Anna Hauer and Amanda Allen scored two minutes apart early in the second half Sunday as Canada qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico in the third-place game at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. Rosa Maalouf padded the lead with a late goal on a hot afternoon at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. "I think all of us are just completely overjoyed," said Canada's Clare Logan. "We worked so hard to get here. We put

  • Leafs captain John Tavares struggling offensively with Lightning series tied 2-2

    TAMPA, Fla. — Lightning captain Steven Stamkos finally broke through for his team. The Maple Leafs are still waiting for their leader to do the same. John Tavares has yet to register a point at 5-on-5 in Toronto's first-round playoff series with Tampa Bay, which sits tied 2-2 following Sunday's 7-3 blowout loss at the hands of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions at Amalie Arena. Not including last spring's opener against the Montreal Canadiens when he suffered a devastating injury follo

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Blues top Wild 5-1, advance to second round of playoffs

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Binnington made 25 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 on Thursday night in Game 6 of their series to advance to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in a dominant second period during which the Blues outshot the Wild 22-5 and took control of the game. Nick Leddy also scored, Colton Parayko added an empty-netter and David Perron had two assists as St. Louis won its first series

  • Avalanche 1st to advance to 2nd round with sweep of Preds

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:58 left, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team to advance to the second round Monday night by finishing a sweep of the Nashville Predators 5-3 Monday night. The Avalanche now are in the Western Conference semifinals for a fourth straight season and second consecutive after sweeping their first-round opponent. They improved to 6-0 since the franchise relocated to Denver in best-of-seven series after winning th

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Which version of the Maple Leafs will show up for Game 6?

    Through five games of their first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Maple Leafs have proven that, when in the mood, they can compete with the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. Will Toronto fans see the team that took it to Tampa in periods two and three in Game 5 or the team that barely showed up in Game 4?

  • Zverev criticizes ATP Tour over late-night matches

    MADRID (AP) — Alexander Zverev criticized the ATP Tour for its scheduling of late-night matches and said he was at a disadvantage in Sunday’s final against Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open. The third-ranked Zverev was overpowered by the 19-year-old Spaniard in straight sets. Zverev conceded that he probably would have lost to Alcaraz even if he was “fresh,” but said that at least it would have been a “better final” if he hadn’t had to go to bed after 4 a.m. local time in the previous nights. He

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Marchand helps Bruins beat Hurricanes to even series 2-2

    BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had two goals and three assists, including the tiebreaker early in the third period, and the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Sunday to even their first-round playoff series at two games apiece. Boston was playing without its top two defenseman after Charlie McAvoy was a last-minute scratch and joined Hampus Lindholm on the sideline, but the Bruins twice rallied for their second straight playoff win. Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists, and Da

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Pens chase Shesterkin again, topple Rangers 7-2 for 3-1 lead

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists to become the sixth player in NHL history to reach 200 career playoff points and the Pittsburgh Penguins throttled the New York Rangers 7-2 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Jake Guentzel scored for the fourth consecutive game and Jeff Carter, Danton Heinen, Mark Friedman and Mike Matheson also beat Igor Shesterkin as the Penguins chased the Vezina Trophy favorite for the second time in

  • Crosby leaves in 2nd period of Penguins' 5-3 loss in Game 5

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins were leading 2-0 in Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers when star center Sidney Crosby headed to the dressing room with about seven minutes left in the second period Wednesday night. Minutes earlier, he was knocked to the ice after a hard high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba while the Penguins had the puck in the offensive zone. Following his departure, New York scored three times on three consecutive shots over a 2:42

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.