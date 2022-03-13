Sister of Black Mom Shot by Secret Service: It’s a Cover Up

Retired New York Police Department sergeant Valarie Carey has not stopped fighting to get justice for her sister, Miriam Carey, since 2013, when law enforcement shot the dental hygienist 26 times when she drove into a restricted zone outside of the U.S. Capitol. Miriam’s baby was in the car when she was killed.

Carey, who joined The New Abnormal along with Adell Coleman, co-host and executive producer of the podcast Say Their Name, tells host Molly Jong-Fast that the irony of her work and the circumstances of her sister’s death is not lost on her.

“I know about protocol, and to have my sister unjustifiably killed by law enforcement and me being a retired sergeant, it's very difficult, needless to say,” she says in Sunday’s bonus episode.

She calls law enforcement’s handling of her sister’s case a “cover up,” telling Molly “there was no grand jury” convened to investigate her sister’s death and no officer’s names have been released.

She’s also unsettled by the conspiracy theories that have bubbled up around her sister’s death because of what she sees as a lack of transparency from the agency involved.

“It's disturbing to me because in this day and age now with the internet things that go online, they can just live there in perpetuity,” she says.

She also shares, as a retired cop, what police officers can do to take accountability instead of blindly defending themselves in situations where they kill a Black person. She also says departments can have a more “stringent vetting” process when hiring.

Carey says her sister’s death is one of the many reasons why.

“How do you shoot an unarmed woman in the back multiple times? There's no justification for that,” she says.

