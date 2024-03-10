Sissy Spacek Supports Nominated Husband Jack Fisk at Oscars 2024 a Month Before Their 50th Anniversary

The acclaimed actress walked the red carpet with Fisk, who is nominated for Best Achievement in Production Design for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Jack Fisk and Sissy Spacek at the 2024 Oscars

Sissy Spacek supported her husband Jack Fisk at the 2024 Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Spacek, 74, walked the red carpet with Fisk, 78, who is nominated for Best Achievement in Production Design for Killers of the Flower Moon. The couple, who tied the knot in 1974, will celebrate their 50th anniversary in April.

Like his Oscar-winning wife, Fisk has a long list of impressive credits, having worked as a production designer for decades on movies including The Revenant and Tree of Life. He has previously been nominated twice for an Oscar: Best Art Direction for There Will Be Blood in 2008 and The Revenant in 2016. Fisk also worked on the 1978 adaptation of Stephen King’s Carrie, which starred Spacek.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Jack Fisk and Sissy Spacek at the 2024 Oscars

Spacek and Fisk met in 1972 on the set of the crime drama Badlands, where Fisk was the art director.

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock Jack Fisk and Sissy Spacek on the set of 'Raggedy Man.'

“One day he asked me to ride home with him on a boat,” Spacek told Texas Monthly in 1991. “We loaded up, and there came a terrible flash flood. The boat sank. Right then I knew life with Jack was going to be eventful."

Throughout the 1970s, the two worked on nearly every film project together.

"If I wasn’t working, I helped him out, and if he wasn’t working, he helped me with my research for a role," she told HuffPost in 2012. "We really supported one another and we really understood the business. It was what brought us together."

Spacek continued, "And we were passionate about the same things, including movie-making…we both thought of ourselves as filmmakers," she added. "We both had this great passion and love for filmmaking, and that’s something that we continue to share."

Jeff Vespa/WireImage Schuyler Fisk, Jack Fisk, Madison Fisk, and Sissy Spacek attend the 88th Annual Academy Awards on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

In 2022, Spacek opened up to Esquire about how the pair continue to make their marriage work decades later.

"Just pick your battles," she explained. "You go through so many things that it just deepens and deepens and deepens."

Spacek and Fisk share two daughters — Schuyler and Madison — whom they raised on a Virginia farm the couple purchased in 1978.

"We moved there not because we didn't love L.A., but we wanted to raise our children in a more natural environment," Spacek told Yahoo Entertainment in 2022. "[An environment] where they could make mistakes, ride ponies, do stupid stuff and climb trees and not have to deal with that celebrity child thing."



The 96th Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET.



