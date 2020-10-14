Sisodia given additional charge of labour, employment departments

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Wednesday given additional charge of the labour and employment departments in addition to his existing portfolios, sources said.

Minister Gopal Rai, who held the charge of the two departments, was asked to focus only on rising pollution in Delhi.

With the charge of the labour and employment departments, the number of portfolios held by Sisodia goes up to 10, including finance and education.

On October 11, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for not following the anti-pollution directives of the government.

Earlier, Rai inspected a construction site at Pragati Maidan where anti-smog gun has been deployed as part of the measures to control pollution.

Rai has said Delhi government has taken steps to fight pollution and wants cooperation from other states. (ANI)