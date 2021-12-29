Siskin Enterprises Expands Its Warranty Solutions and Launches PermaPlate Furniture

PermaPlate Furniture will be providing the most robust white-label protection plans for furniture retailers. The range of solutions will modernize the way customers buy protection plans and how furniture care issues are resolved.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siskin Enterprises and PermaPlate today announced the launch of PermaPlate Furniture, its new division that will be providing innovative administrative and protection plan solutions for the furniture industry.

Since 2016, the number of furniture stores has remained steady; however, retailers have recently experienced additional COVID-related costs that have them seeking new revenue solutions to offset operating expenses. PermaPlate Furniture will offer these retailers best-in-class sales support by offering complimentary warranty education, sales associate training, in-store and online marketing creatives, and account management support that is much needed for small to large furniture stores and e-commerce retailers.

"We are excited about this addition to the PermaPlate line, as we know that innovation to service and retaining customers is financially critical for all retailers," said Tom Scott, Managing Director, PermaPlate Furniture. "We wanted to design a different experience for furniture retailers and their valued customers, and we had a unique opportunity to design a solution that redefined how customers perceived furniture service contract plans, and more importantly how their plans could be priced, and how claims could be adjudicated."

During the past year, PermaPlate conducted extensive internal research of the furniture warranty industry to build a new customer retail experience. They interviewed numerous retailers, customers, furniture manufacturers, part suppliers, and service technicians. Not only did the team compare key indicators to score the current furniture warranty providers, but they also reviewed published warranty retail rates (in-store and online), how customers were purchasing protection plans, level of service, reviewed provider's terms & conditions, and customer reviews to name some of the key categories in their research.

"PermaPlate Furniture will complement our core services as an appearance protection warranty administrator and will offer a feasible solution for furniture retailers and, most importantly, to their valued customers," said PermaPlate President John Nisson. "This is as an opportunity to provide much-needed innovations for an important economic industry. The furniture industry generates more than $55 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 225,000 people in the United States, and services millions of customers each year."

PermaPlate is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and is an industry leader in the manufacturing of appearance protection products and in the delivery of world-class warranty administration services to thousands of retailers throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

With nearly 44 years in the appearance protection warranty industry, the launch of PermaPlate Furniture (www.permaplatefurniture.com) is uniquely positioned to leverage its rich corporate history and customer service expertise to more than 27,000 furniture stores and online retailers in the United States and their valued customers.

