SIRT monitoring case after man injured during arrest for alleged break-in at Regina police HQ

A 51-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into the headquarters of the Regina Police Service. (Alexander Quon/CBC - image credit)

Saskatchewan's police watchdog is monitoring an investigation after a man was injured during his arrest for an alleged break-in at Regina police headquarters Wednesday morning.

A news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS) says that at approximately 3 a.m., officers found a man in the front lobby of the service's headquarters on Saskatchewan Drive.

Police say they believe the 51-year-old man broke a window to enter the building.

When officers arrested the man, he allegedly attempted to resist arrest and his arm was injured, the news release said.

The man was transported to hospital, police said.

RPS alerted Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) after the incident.

However, the agency has not taken charge of the investigation. Instead, SIRT has assigned an investigator to monitor the case.

It's not clear why SIRT did not take charge of the investigation. A request for more information was not immediately answered on Wednesday.

SIRT operates under a civilian executive director and will investigate matters where "serious injury or death may have occurred while in the custody of police, as a result of the actions of a police officer, or where sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police are alleged."

SIRT can also launch an investigation when the civilian executive director believes it is in the public interest.

As well, the watchdog can assume control of an ongoing investigation at any stage.

SIRT became operational in Saskatchewan at the start of this year. So far, it has been called in to investigate nine incidents throughout the province.

RPS say the 51-year-old man remains in custody and charges are pending.