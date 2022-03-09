Sirona Biochem Subsidiary, TFChem, Awarded Financing in Partnership with French Government

Sirona Biochem Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Colombia, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (“Sirona”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary TFChem, has been awarded financing to develop an advanced chemistry process that could improve the manufacturing of active ingredients.



The project will be financed in partnership with the French government and will include the University of Rouen in Normandy, the Engineering school INSA of Rouen and the CNRS (The French National Centre for Scientific Research - among the world's leading research institutions) to develop “flow chemistry”, an advanced technology for multistep syntheses of compounds.

Flow chemistry allows for a continuous flow manufacturing of organic molecules rather than batch type manufacturing. The technology provides several advantages to the process development of Sirona’s compounds and actives by reducing the cost of production, preventing the formation of secondary products and improving the security of certain chemical reactions.

The French government will co-finance and hire a postdoctoral student full time on the project and will allow the free use of a facility at the university as well as access to the specialized equipment required to develop the process. The student will share time between TFChem’s laboratory in Val de Reuil and the Institute of Organic chemistry in Rouen (IRCOF). The contract will be for one year.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.



Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

