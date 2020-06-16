Sirona Biochem Ships First Batch of TFC-1067 to Rodan + Fields

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSXV:SBM.V - News) (FSE:ZSB.F - News) (US-OTC:SRBCF - News) ("Sirona") is pleased to announce that it has made its first shipment of compound, TFC-1067, to industry leader Rodan + Fields, LLC ("Rodan + Fields") formulation team. Rodan + Fields will be the first to market for a consumer product utilizing TFC-1067 for the treatment of dyschromia (hyperpigmentation or "dark spots" of the skin).

Using the services and expertise of Contract Research Organization, Roowin SA, Sirona scaled-up production to the multi-kilogram level. The synthetic process was refined to yield a large supply of high purity TFC-1067 to meet the exacting standards for a high-quality product. Roowin will be providing a further supply of TFC-1067 near term as production continues. Sirona management is currently in advanced negotiations with Chinese producers regarding large scale manufacturing of TFC-1067 and expects to sign an agreement in this regard within the next quarter. Part of the strategic plan is to build up an inventory of commercially ready TFC-1067 through two manufacturing sites. This will enable a quick response to anticipated demands from other companies using a diversified supply channel. Further details of the product launch will remain confidential for strategic reasons.

Sirona also announces a successful attendance at BIO Digital, June 8-12, 2020. Interest in TFC-1067 and anti-aging from international cosmetic companies was high during the virtual conference. The advancement of TFC-1067 through clinical and manufacturing has established a significant level of interest as the compound is much more attractive to companies. Having a ready supply of inventory and established manufactures vastly decreases the risk for organizations looking to add TFC-1067 to their product lines.

About Rodan + Fields

Founded by Stanford-trained dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 with the mission of giving consumers the best skin of their lives. The brand is a result of the Doctors' belief that healthy skin empowers people to feel confident. Born in the digital era and designed to directly reach consumers where they live and shop via mobile and social networks, Rodan + Fields is disrupting the industry with its regimen-based skincare and powerful Independent Consultant community.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

