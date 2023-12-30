Sirloin Steak Is A Slept-On Cut Of Meat For Smoking

Smoker grill releasing smoke - Anze Furlan/Shutterstock

Between briskets, roasts, ribs, and the like, sirloin steak (taken from the sirloin primal, which is found on the cow's upper back), particularly top sirloin, doesn't always get the credit it deserves as a delicious and versatile cut of meat. This is especially true when it comes to smoking, but it's high time to change all of that. Not only is the full-flavored cut naturally tender, but it has an excellent texture and mouthfeel that makes it a classic in the meat department. Really, there's no excuse for it to go as overlooked as it often does.

While steaks, in general, are often skipped over when the smoker is fired up, top sirloin may be one of the least considered cuts. Maybe that's because It lacks the heavy marbling that ribeyes and porterhouses are known for. And it doesn't have anything like the thick, flavorful rim of fat found on a New York strip steak. This leanness means it can lose moisture quickly if it's overcooked, but don't let that deter you. With a few tips and a watchful eye on the clock, top sirloin just might become one of your favorite cuts of steak to smoke for a quick meal while waiting for the brisket that won't be ready until dinnertime.

Preparing Top Sirloin For The Smoker

Hickory wood and smoke - Andrewmason_w/Shutterstock

Marinating your steak ahead of time is always a good idea, but even more so when it comes to smoking a lean cut like top sirloin. It's not just about adding flavor either. The salts and liquids in the marinade will help lock extra moisture into the steak and prevent it from drying out.

Since it is a steak, you'll also want to achieve a nice crust. This will have to be done in a hot pan on the stovetop as the smoker's lower heat will not achieve the same effect. Surprisingly, this step doesn't have to be completed before the smoking process -- it can actually be done afterward if you prefer. Just be sure to sear both sides evenly. Of course, it will be easier to control for the internal temperature if the steak is seared first and pulled out of the smoker when it reaches temp.

It's also important to choose the right wood chips for the level of smoky taste you're after. Cherrywood is perfect for a mild smoky flavor and, as a bonus, it will add a nice touch of color. Maple, pecan, and alder are also rather mild. But if a more intense smokiness is desired, then go for mesquite, oak, or hickory. Whichever you choose, just be sure to give them a good water bath first for optimum performance.

How Long Should Top Sirloin Be Smoked?

Cooked steak pieces on BBQ fork - Andrei Iakhniuk/Shutterstock

Steak doesn't need much time in the smoker -- nothing like a roast or brisket, that's for sure. With top sirloin, you'll want to aim for about an hour for each pound to reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. That's just half an hour for an eight-ounce steak. Aim for less if you prefer your meat rare, more if you want it medium.

Meat can continue to cook for a bit after it's removed from heat, especially if it's a larger cut. So keep this in mind as you're calculating when to take it out. Since sirloins are generally on the small side you won't want to remove it too much sooner, but it is still important to let it rest for a few minutes before digging in. Doing so will allow the moisture to distribute evenly through the meat, resulting in juicy, flavorful steak.

