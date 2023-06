SiriusXM will discontinued its Stitcher website and podcast app at the end of August.

The service posted a “Stitcher Farewell” notice, stating that “SiriusXM, the owner of Stitcher, is focused on incorporating podcasts into its flagship SiriusXM subscription business. Subscribers can listen to podcasts within the SiriusXM app and will see an all-new listening experience later this year.”

