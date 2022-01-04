SiriusXM launches 'David Bowie Channel' celebrating artist's life and music

Special limited engagement channel commemorating Bowie's 75th birthday, will feature

generation transcending hits, alternative versions, a Top 75 countdown, and celebrity guest DJs

Channel launches on January 4 and available on the SXM App

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - SiriusXM will celebrate the influential music of David Bowie this January with the all new, limited-run David Bowie Channel. Honouring what would have been the singer's 75th birthday on January 8, listeners can expect to hear music spanning Bowie's entire catalogue – from timeless and beloved classics to recently unearthed rarities.

SiriusXM Canada Logo (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

SiriusXM Launching David Bowie Channel

The David Bowie Channel will feature live tracks from concert performances, along with rare tracks and remixes of Bowie's greatest songs. Celebrity guest DJs including Beck, Billy Corgan, Linda Perry, Carlos Alomar, Rosanna Arquette, David Arquette, Patrick Stump and more, will host and spotlight their favourite Bowie tunes and share memories of the iconic artist.

Listeners of the David Bowie Channel can also expect to hear favourite covers featuring popular artists doing their renditions of Bowie's songs, as well as the Top 75 David Bowie tracks.

Listeners can catch this special pop-up channel for two weeks beginning January 4 through January 18 on SiriusXM's channel 104, and throughout the month of January, streaming online on the SXM App.

SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car, on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to www.siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen/ to learn more.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Story continues

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 12 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/04/c3391.html