SiriusXM Canada and Live Nation Canada team up to bring exclusive live experiences to fans

Alexisonfire to kick off this long-term partnership with a FREE concert at Live Nation's HISTORY

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, SiriusXM Canada announced a new multi-year partnership, making it Live Nation Canada's official audio music streaming partner. The strategic partnership will shine a spotlight on live music and comedy events from coast-to-coast in 2022 and beyond with SiriusXM bringing on-site perks, activations, broadcasts and more to fans and SiriusXM subscribers.

Alexisonfire to kick off this long-term partnership with a FREE concert at Live Nation's HISTORY (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

"SiriusXM and Live Nation believe in the special connection live entertainment creates, and this partnership will expand our content and provide even greater access to must-see shows, giving SiriusXM subscribers and fans the opportunity to rediscover the experience of in person events," said Paul Cunningham, SVP, Sales & Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. "Our content is more than just a playlist and gives subscribers access to exclusive interviews and performances by some of the world's biggest stars. We look forward to adding even more amazing artists to the mix."

"Live Nation Canada and SiriusXM both create one-of-a-kind entertainment experiences, which made this partnership a natural fit," said Wayne Zronik, President of Business Operations, Live Nation Canada. "We know Canadians are eager to get out there and enjoy live events, and we can't wait to bring these unforgettable moments to even more fans with SiriusXM."

ALEXISONFIRE – PARTNERSHIP KICK OFF

To celebrate the partnership and return of live events, iconic Canadian rock band Alexisonfire will perform a concert – their only Toronto appearance this year – on April 27 at HISTORY, Live Nation Canada's newest entertainment venue. The concert will be ahead of their 4-day concert series, Born & Raised, in their hometown of St. Catharines with co-headliner City and Colour. The band's latest album and first record in 13 years, Otherness, will be released on June 24, 2022. Fans can score a pair of FREE tickets* on a first come, first serve basis beginning April 15 at 10 AM EDT by visiting ticketmaster.ca/SiriusXM-AOF. The concert will give Canadians a taste of the access and unparalleled experiences that SiriusXM and Live Nation Canada will bring to fans and subscribers through the partnership. In addition, the exclusive concert broadcast will be available at a later date on SiriusXM's The Verge (ch. 173). *Tickets are non-transferable. Proof of vaccination required to attend. This is a 19+ event.

ENHANCED CONCERT AND FESTIVAL EXPERIENCE WITH SIRIUSXM

As the official audio music streaming partner, SiriusXM Canada will be on-site at Live Nation Canada events and venues to give fans and SiriusXM subscribers unparalleled concert experiences and access. From Vancouver to Toronto to Montreal, SiriusXM will be at select concerts at RBC Echo Beach and Budweiser Stage and several festivals including Born & Raised, FVDED in the Park and Osheaga. On-site activations will vary but include an exclusive branded lounge area, live broadcasts, VIP access and memorable fan experiences.

As part of the partnership, SiriusXM subscribers will also have a series of exclusive perks including chances to win tickets to Live Nation events across Canada or cash that can be redeemed towards event tickets at ticketmaster.ca, and more.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 12 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Alexisonfire

Alexisonfire rose up out of the Southern Ontario underground in late 2001 to become one of the most successful indie bands to come out of Canada. They released four hugely successful studio albums, all Music Canada Platinum-certified: Alexisonfire (2002), Watch Out (2004), Crisis (2006), and Old Crows / Young Cardinals (2009). Crisis debuted at #1 on the Top 200 Soundscan (Canada), and Old Crows / Young Cardinals debuted at #2, and charted at #9 on the US Billboard Independent Album chart. Watch Out helped garner a New Group of the Year JUNO (2004).

The band has topped charts and graced notable music magazine covers internationally. Alexisonfire's sold-out 10 Year Anniversary tour (2012) touched down on four continents in 24 days, illustrating how meaningful the band still is to their legion of fans worldwide. Alexisonfire also has the distinction of being one of a handful of Canadian artists to perform two consecutive sold-out nights at the iconic Toronto venue, Budweiser Stage, alongside City and Colour, Drake, The Tragically Hip, and Sarah McLachlan. The band's latest album and first record in 13 years, Otherness, will be released on June 24, 2022.

