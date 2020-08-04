Sirius XM and Pandora Launch Weekly Chart, Playlist and Radio Show Spotlighting Listeners’ Favorite New Releases

SiriusXM and Pandora are teaming up to launch a joint weekly chart and playlist, the Top Thumb Hundred, which will collect the top 100 “most-thumbed-up” new songs on Pandora. The same user data will be used to create a weekly countdown radio show on SiriusXM’s Pandora Now channel.

The two services’ Top Thumb Hundred chart will be released every Monday. The initial chart, revealed today, has the following five new songs in the lead:

1. Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

2. Billie Eilish – “My Future”

3. DaBaby – “No Dribble” (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas)

4. DJ Khaled – “Popstar” (feat. Drake)

5. Mulatto – “Muwop” (feat. Gucci Mane)

Sirius XM’s “Thumb 20” show, hosted by radio and TV personality Chris Booker, will unveil new episodes every Tuesday on Channel 3, putting the spotlight on the 20 most-liked releases in the pop, R&B and hip-hop genres.

Dan + Shay were announced as special guests for today’s premiere of that show (and apparently count as crossover pop stars for the occasion, since their native country music is not listed as one of the genres represented on the countdown series). A$AP Ferg will also appear on the debut episode today to talk about his new, Nicki Minaj-featuring single “Move Ya Hips.”

he countdown show on the Pandora Now channel will first air every Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET, with rebroadcasts each Wednesday at noon ET, Thursday at 10 p.m. ET and Friday at 5 p.m. ET. After its initial airing, the show can also be accessed on-demand on the SiriusXM app.

The chart can be found at http://pandora.com/100.

“We’re excited to provide this early indicator of song performance, capturing and ranking the newest music every week,” said Alex Luke, SiriusXM and Pandora’s senior VP of digital content, in a statement. “Thumbing activity on Pandora has proven to be a great early indicator of listener affinity and now we can provide a glimpse into that, every Monday.

Pandora Now was launched in April 2019 following SiriusXM’s acquisition of Pandora. The channel introduced the first exclusive listening experience across both platforms, leveraging Pandora’s listener data with SiriusXM’s curation and presentation expertise. Pandora Now is presented as both a SiriusXM channel and Pandora interactive station and playlist for its combined audience of 100M listeners.

