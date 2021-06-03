Siraj & Shami Against NZ? Leaked Kohli Audio Has Fans Guessing

The Virat Kohli-led Indian men’s cricket team have left for their tour of England where they will play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and 5 Tests against England.

Ahead of their departure, Kohli and Ravi Shastri spoke to the media emphasizing that they were confident and that the team was sure of their abilities.

After the press conference though, an audio leaked on social media caught the attention of the Indian fans. In the recording, Kohli and Shastri are seemingly discussing how to deal with the New Zealand batters.

One of them hints at the use of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami together while the second person is in agreement.

On 3 June, the Indian team, both the men and women, departed for England for their respective tours. Both the teams will travel to Southampton on arrival in London and undergo tests.

They will spend their mandatory quarantine in Southampton, where the men's team plays the World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18.

The women's team plays a one-off Test against England in Bristol from June 16. This will be their first Test after seven years.

While the women's tour ends on July 15, the male team members stay on for a five-Test series against England in August-September.

The women's team is also scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against England after the Test match.

