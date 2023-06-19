Sir Tony Robinson ‘in talks’ to work with Rowan Atkinson again 40 years after Blackadder first aired

Sir Tony Robinson revealed that he has spoken to Rowan Atkinson about the possibility of the pair teaming up again (GETTY)

Sir Tony Robinson has revealed that he and Rowan Atkinson have been discussing working together again 40 years after they both starred in Blackadder for the first time.

The original ran on the BBC for four series from 1983 until 1989.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While the idea of a six-part reboot has been banded about, fans of the cult TV comedy may be disappointed.

Speaking to the Standard at a Father’s Day Gala performance of musical comedy Mrs. Doubtfire in support of Comic Relief, Sir Tony, 76, said said: “Rowan and I have often talked about doing something together, but nothing to do with Blackadder and certainly not a television series, so I think the idea of a six-part telly reboot is for the birds sadly.”

He also gave an update on the recently reported Maid Marion reboot.

The cast of Blackadder which ran on the BBC from 1983 until 1989 (BBC)

The BBC children’s hit retold the story of Robin Hood, placing Maid Marian as the leader of the Merry Men. It first aired in 1989, and ran for four series until 1994.

The original series starred Kate Lonergan as Marian and Adam Morris as Robin, while Robinson took on the role of the villainous Sheriff of Nottingham.

“We’re talking about bringing Maid Marion back both as a TV series and as a show,” he explained. “We’re only a little way down that road and all these budgets take years to come into development so whether or not it’s going to happen, I don’t know, but [there are] certainly big talks about it.”

Robinson said he was excited to see Mrs. Doubtfire, which recently opened in the West End and is a musical adaptation of the beloved 1993 film starring Robin Williams and Sally Fields.

It follows the story of out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard who after losing custody of his three children in a messy divorce, creates the âalter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives.

Hugh Grant also attended the gala performance of Mrs. Doubtfire in support of Comic Relief (Getty Images)

Other celebrities in attendance included Hugh Grant, David Furnish, Shirley Ballas, Linda Robson, Lesley Joseph, Faye Tozer and Su Pollard.

Mrs. Doubtfire is currently playing at The Shaftesbury Theatre in London. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.mrsdoubtfiremusical.co.uk