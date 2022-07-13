Sir Tom Jones Denies Collapsing Before Cancelling Gig

Sir Tom Jones (Photo: Jim Dyson via Getty Images)

Sir Tom Jones has denied reports that he collapsed before a concert on Tuesday.

The singer released a statement after claims in the press he had fallen ill in Budapest, explaining he was actually forced to cancel his gig due to a viral infection.

Sir Tom, who is currently on his Surrounded By Time tour, said he developed an “uncomfortable throat” and was diagnosed with viral laryngitis after arriving in the Hungarian capital.

The 82-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Hello to all concerned: I travelled last night from the UK to Budapest and woke this morning with an uncomfortable throat. A specialist came to visit and diagnosed ‘viral laryngitis’.

“He strongly advised postponing this evening’s show and prescribed medication and vocal rest. I did NOT ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time, that is pure rumour.

“Hopefully the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour.

“Unfortunately the show had to be cancelled at the last minute, and for that I am very sorry.”

Sir Tom confirmed the gig had been rescheduled for Tuesday 16 August.

He is still due to perform nearly 20 more dates on the tour this summer, including a handful in the UK.

