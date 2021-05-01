Sir Tom Jones becomes oldest man to top UK album chart

Anthony France
·2 min read
Sir Tom Jones with his Official Number 1 Album Award (PA)
Sir Tom Jones with his Official Number 1 Album Award (PA)

Sir Tom Jones has become the oldest man to top the UK album chart.

The 80-year-old Welsh singer’s new release Surrounded By Time, his 41st studio album, sees him surpass Bob Dylan.

American singer-songwriter Dylan topped the chart at 79 last year with Rough And Rowdy Ways.

Sir Tom has also become the oldest artist to top the Official Charts Company rankings with an album of new material.

The late singer Dame Vera Lynn holds the overall record for being the oldest album chart-topper with her greatest hits collection We’ll Meet Again – The Very Best Of Vera Lynn, which was number one in 2009 when she was 92.

Surrounded By Time is Sir Tom’s fourth number one album and his first since 1999’s Reload.

Fans celebrated the achievement on social media, with one Twitter user joking: “Congratulations to Tom Jones! Should Top of the Pops be renamed Top of the Grandpops?”

Sir Tom said: “I am thrilled beyond words with the reception for Surrounded By Time, and to now hold these UK chart records is tremendous, just unbelievable.

“I am so proud of everyone who helped me create the music, I had a ball working with them and to get this result is just incredible.

“It’s wonderful that the public has allowed me to be musically expressive at my time of life and have shown their support. I am forever grateful.”

Sir Tom knocked last week’s leaders London Grammar off the top spot and into second with Californian Soil.

Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa was third, followed by Justin Bieber’s Justice in fourth and Flu Game by AJ Tracey in fifth.

In the singles chart, Lil Nas X’s Montero (Call Me By Your Name) made it five consecutive weeks at number one.

The song has been streamed 7.4 million times over the last seven days.

Peaches by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon was second, followed by Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta’s Bed in third.

Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions was fourth followed by Friday by Riton, Nightcrawlers and Mufasa in fifth.

Latest Stories

  • If Packers remain dug in against trading Aaron Rodgers, a holdout or retirement is possible

    If Rodgers and Green Bay dig in heading into the 2021 season, the same heated scenario between Carson Palmer and the Bengals could easily play out again.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 2 instant grades

    Here are our knee-jerk reactions to the picks from Round 2 of the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Bills rookie Spencer Brown celebrates being drafted by jumping through a table (video)

    Spencer Brown is going to fit right in with the Bills.

  • Jayson Tatum ties Larry Bird's franchise scoring record in Celtics' 32-point comeback win

    Tatum dropped 60, including 10 in overtime.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 3 instant grades

    The Texans may have drafted their Deshaun Watson replacement, while the Titans get an A+ with the best pick of the day.

  • 8 things to remember from Connor McDavid's unforgettable season

    With eight games left in his shortened campaign, Connor McDavid has already posted a careers worth of highlights while chasing down some absurd NHL feats.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: You can build your team around Adam Fox

    Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.

  • No. 1 recruit Emoni Bates decommits from Michigan State, may not play college basketball at all

    Bates may be the best NBA prospect since LeBron James.

  • Raptors' Yuta Watanabe opens up about his basketball journey in inspiring essay

    Yuta Watanabe details how words have impacted him throughout his basketball journey in an essay for The Players' Tribune.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • LaMelo Ball expected to return Saturday after missing month with fractured wrist

    LaMelo Ball is ready to help the Hornets get to the playoffs.

  • Brighton almost safe in EPL after beating Leeds 2-0

    BRIGHTON, England — Brighton virtually guaranteed another season in the English Premier League by beating Leeds 2-0 on Saturday. Danny Welbeck won the penalty that was converted by Pascal Gross in the 14th minute, then provided the moment of the match by bringing down a high ball with a neat flick before firing home a low shot for the second goal in the 79th. Brighton moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with four games remaining and can start planning for a fourth straight year in the top flight. Leeds struggled without two of its most influential players, holding midfielder Kalvin Phillips and winger Raphinha, who missed the match because of injury. Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard missed great chances to earn Brighton an even bigger win at Amex Stadium. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Canadian-born cornerback St-Juste slowly coming to grips with being an NFL draft pick

    Benjamin St-Juste is going to need a little time to fully understand he's an NFL player now. The Minnesota cornerback was taken in the third round of the NFL draft Friday night by the Washington Football Team. Even after sleeping on it, St-Juste, of Montreal, was having a little difficulty coming to grips with the realization he's a full-time football player. "I'm always someone who takes a bit more time to just reflect on everything, call up my mom and dad and just chat about it," St-Juste said during a video conference Saturday. "It will probably be the next few days when I really realize what I did. "But my mind is always on the next thing, keep working and keep working." St-Juste said he had multiple meetings with Washington officials throughout the draft process but was somewhat surprised to have been drafted by the franchise. "When I talked with my agent, there were different teams that were supposed to pick me but they ended up getting a corner," St-Juste said. "I think (Washington) has a specific plan for me. "I think I might not just play corner, I might be moved around inside at safety, all around. I don't know yet about the specific plan but I think that's it." The six-foot-three, 205-pound St-Juste, 23, played in five of Minnesota’s seven games this season. He registered 14 tackles and broke up three passes while earning academic All Big-10 honours. St-Juste has certainly shown resiliency during his football tenure. He began his college career at Michigan, playing as a freshman in 2017 before redshirting in 2018 due to a hamstring injury that ultimately affected his scholarship status. He transferred to Minnesota in 2019, appearing in all 13 games (starting nine) and finished tied for the team lead with 10 pass breakups. "I think (adversity) played a big role in my journey," he said. "Going through barriers, going through adversity, that shapes your character, that shapes your personality … and it gets the best out of you. "It shows if you really love football and I love football and so I went through it and came out stronger. I still have this chip on my shoulder and I think it put me in the position I am today." St-Juste showed versatility at the Senior Bowl in January, performing well at both cornerback and safety. He was also invited to the NFL combine but that event was held virtually, putting more weight on St-Juste’s performance in Mobile, Ala. "He did a really good job at the Senior Bowl, he caught my eye there," Washington GM Martin Mayhew said Friday night. "The guy is six foot three, he runs well, he uses his hands and length well. "A lot of time you see big corners and they're not as aggressive at the line as they could be. This guy utilizes his length at the line of scrimmage. He brings a lot to the table as far as his overall skill set and his size." St-Juste's father, Wilbert, played safety for the University of Miami in 1989. Although he's been drafted by an NFL team, St-Juste said the real work begins now. "The hardest thing to do in the NFL is not make it, it's staying in it," he said. "I got picked, now I've got to stay in it. "I have to make an instant impact and have a great career in the NFL." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

  • Season of the Slump: Baseball keeps swinging and missing

    NEW YORK — Don Mattingly starred in the action-packed 1980s. Now the Miami Marlins manager, Donnie Baseball worries about a record lack of hits -- and not just from his team’s bats. “I don’t think it’s cyclical at this point,” he said. “There’s so much swing and miss, it’s kind of off the charts. I think it’s something that we have to address.” It’s the Season of the Slump, even for All-Stars like Marcell Ozuna (.202), Charlie Blackmon (.184) and Francisco Lindor (.189). Miguel Cabrera, the only Triple Crown winner in a half-century, is batting .140. Major league batters are hitting just .232 overall through April, down from .252 two years ago and under the record low of .237 set in the infamous 1968 season that resulted in a lower pitcher’s mound. The Mendoza line may not mean what it used to. Strikeouts have averaged 9.06 per team per game, on pace to set a record for the 13th consecutive full season — up from 8.81 two years ago and nearly double the 4.77 in 1979. Strikeouts already are 1,092 ahead of hits, just three years after exceeding hits for the first time over a full season. Hits are averaging a record-low 7.63 after fluctuating from 8 to 10 from 1937 through last year, excepting 1968's dip to a then-alarming 7.91. While it's a bear market for batters, pitchers are on bull runs. Joe Musgrove of San Diego and Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox became the second pair of pitchers in a half-century to throw April no-hitters, the first since Atlanta’s Kent Mercker and Minnesota’s Scott Erickson in 1994. Arizona's Madison Bumgarner pitched another, but the shortened seven-inning gem in a doubleheader was not recognized by MLB. Mattingly, a six-time All-Star, never struck out more than 43 times in a season during a career from 1982-92. Texas slugger Joey Gallo already has whiffed 40 times, as has Cincinnati’s Eugenio Suárez. “Pitching has always been further ahead in the analytical world, and applying information to the competition has been much faster on the run- prevention side than the run-production side,” said Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, a former big league catcher. “I have great concern that our sport has turned into a lack of offence and the strikeout-homer-walk Three True Outcomes is not our best entertainment product. ... We’re trending in the wrong direction. It doesn’t mean we can just snap our fingers and make a rule change or do one simple thing and all of a sudden we’re going to turn into a more balanced sport.” Detroit finished April with a .199 batting average, on track to shatter the low of .211 set by the 1910 Chicago White Sox. Just 16.6% of pitches have been put in play this season through midweek, according to MLB Statcast, matching last year and down from 18.6% in 2015. Perhaps it’s the Rawlings baseballs, which were slightly deadened this year in a change MLB said an independent lab found would cause balls to fly 1 to 2 feet shorter when hit over 375 feet. Or maybe it’s the five teams that added humidors to their stadiums, raising the total to 10 of 30 with humidity-controlled storage spaces. Home runs have dropped from a record 1.39 per team per game in 2019 to 1.28 in 2020's shortened season to 1.14 this year, the lowest since 2015. Data shows pitchers are throwing harder in the analytic age, where many big leaguers have had their mechanics analyzed at Driveline Baseball, Cressey Sports Performance or the American Sports Medicine Institute in an effort to gain velocity, efficiency and durability. The average four-seam fastball velocity was 93.5 mph, according to Statcast, up from 93.4 mph last year and 92.9 mph in 2015. And batters have refined their swing paths in an effort to hit home runs, less distressed about strikeouts than Ruth & Gehrig or even Willie, Mickey & the Duke. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred declined comment, saying it was only one month. Union head Tony Clark, a former All-Star first baseman, also declined comment. Many baseball veterans try not to draw conclusions from Aprils, when cold and blustery weather can hold down offence. Still, a comparison to previous seasons through April is startling. The batting average was the lowest through April since .230 in 1968, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The .309 on-base percentage was the lowest since .294 in 1968 and the .3894 slugging percentage a mark not seen since 2014's .3389, Elias said. “It’s an inconsistent weather month, which tends to depress offence a little bit. I tend to kind of hold off judgment until we get into the summer months,” New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I would say pitching now is as good as it’s been and as specific as it been? I think people really know better than ever what makes a pitcher really good and what their true strengths are other than what you think their strengths are and how you can target different matchups.” Jacob deGrom of the Mets has a 0.51 ERA, on track to break the post dead-ball era record of 1.12 set by the St. Louis Cardinals’ Bob Gibson in 1968. “You see deGrom -- you can see guys go out and punch out 14, 15, you’re like, OK, it’s not like not that big of a deal anymore,” Mattingly said. “It seems like teams are striking out 12, 15 times a night, and that’s just normal.” MLB instituted a new rule in 2020 requiring a pitcher to face three batters or complete a half-inning. Among the experiments in the minor leagues that start Tuesday are requiring Double-A infielders to keep both feet in the infield at the start of every play; expanding bases from 15-by-15 inches to 18-by-18 at Triple-A. In the independent Atlantic League starting Aug. 3, the pitching rubber will be moved back 12 inches to 61 feet, 6 inches. In a sign of pitching dominance, there have been 69 team shutouts this season, a pace that would total 439 and smash the record of 359 in 1915. Even accounting for additional games caused by expansion, the percentage of games in which a team failed to score would trail only 1972 and 1968 since the end of the dead-ball era in 1919. “I think the big thing nobody talks about is the proliferation of the breaking ball," Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said. "Everybody’s worried about velocity. It’s about the breaking ball to me. That’s where a lot of the numbers have gone to. Hitters normally could catch up to the velocity, if that’s all they’re going to see.” Maddon is against rules changes to boost batters. “I don’t like legislating hardly anything," Maddon said. “I’m much more that things change based on people making adaptations and adjustments based on what they’re seeing.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

  • Abel, Citrini-Beaulieu lead Canada's Day 1 podium charge at diving World Cup

    Canadian athletes won a pair of medals and booked an additional spot to the Tokyo Olympics to open a diving World Cup event on Saturday. Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu won silver in the women's synchro, while Vincent Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray earned an extra ticket to Tokyo for Canada with bronze in men's 10-metre synchro. Abel and Citrini-Beaulieu have been mainstays on the diving scene since partnering after the Rio 2016 Olympics. Having already booked their Olympic ticket, Abel expressed relief after scoring 289.90 points to finish second behind China's Yani Chang and Yiwen Chen (317.16). "We haven't participated in this kind of competition for more than a year and a half," said Abel, a native of Laval, Que., I have to say, I was nervous but in the end the result was quite good." WATCH | Jennifer Abel and Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu win silver in women's synchro: Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi rounded out the podium with 283.77 points. Besides medalling, the Italian duet also earned spots in Tokyo along with the four other top six finishers: Germany, United States and Great Britain. While Britain's Thomas Daley and Matthew Lee walloped to gold in men's 10-metre with an astounding 453.60 points, the pair didn't need the performance to qualify for the Olympics. It was a different story for Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray, and the natives of Point-Clarie, Que., did not disappoint. Their total score of 393.54 put them behind Mexico's Randal Willars and Ivan Garcia (289.98) to round out the podium. "I'm relieved we could get [Canada] a spot for the Olympics," said Riendeau. It was a little surprising we were able to get on the podium but this experience gave us confidence". Zsombor-Murray was equally relieved. "The Olympics have been my dream; I'm so extremely happy." With plenty of Olympic spots still up for grabs, CBC Sports will be living streaming the event from Tokyo. The six-day competition continues Sunday with women's 10m syncrho at 2:45 a.m. ET, followed by men's 3m synchro at 4:45 a.m.

  • 2021 NFL Draft Fantasy Takeaways: Unpacking the first two days

    Scott Pianowski examines some of the more puzzling draft picks by teams and what it could mean for fantasy managers this season.

  • Aguero nudges Man City to brink of clinching PL title

    LONDON — With a stunning goal during his long farewell to Manchester City, Sergio Aguero nudged the team to the brink of another Premier League title on Saturday. The Argentine striker showed his scoring instincts are still sharp ahead of his departure from City after 10 years by rifling a finish into the roof of the net in the 57th minute to set up a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. His record-extending 258th goal for City left Pep Guardiola in awe. “What a goal, what an action, what a man,” the City manager said. "We are going to enjoy the last games with him. “He showed, with his goal, what he is. I am in love as a person.” Just 84 seconds later, Ferran Torres — a player at the opposite end of his City career — scored the 10th goal of the 21-year-old Spain winger’s debut season in England by curling home a low, left-footed finish from the edge of the area. It was a one-two blow by Guardiola’s heavily rotated team — due to the game coming between the two legs of the Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain — which took a while to get going at Selhurst Park but is now within three points of winning the title. Indeed, It could even be clinched as early as Sunday if second-place Manchester United loses at home to Liverpool. Asked if the champagne was on ice, Guardiola said with a smile: “We can start to think about putting it in the fridge.” If United wins or draws at Old Trafford, the next opportunity for City to secure a third league crown in four years will come next Saturday in a home match against Chelsea. The depth of Guardiola’s resources was highlighted by the fact that he rested most of his key players for the Palace game — Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Ruben Dias, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden were among the unused substitutes — but could still name a front four of Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Torres. None of them will likely start against PSG on Tuesday, with City going into the game leading 2-1 from Wednesday’s first leg. It was the latest leg of Aguero’s farewell tour and he moved onto 182 Premier League goals, five behind third-place Andy Cole on the all-time list, with his first ever at Selhurst Park. Benjamin Mendy fed him a pass from the left and Aguero controlled the ball, took a touch and hit a rising shot off his laces and high into the net inside the near post. “I am so happy for the goal and I hope to win the title tomorrow," Aguero said in a rare interview after the match. “I hope to win the title tomorrow because then we have more calm for the rest of the games.” Torres' well-taken goal was City's 700th in Guardiola's 288-game tenure. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Trey Lance 'thankful and grateful' after Jimmy Garoppolo reached out after 49ers picked Lance

    Jimmy Garoppolo knew the 49ers were targeting a quarterback with the No. 3 pick.

  • NFL Draft: Nixon, Hufanga, Book among possible Day 3 steals

    Two days down, yet the NFL Draft is only half done and there are still plenty of celebrated college players available to be picked. The defensive players of the year in both the Big Ten and Pac-12 are still on the board heading into Saturday’s fourth through seventh rounds. Looking for a quarterback? There are multiyear starters from which to choose. And several decorated offensive playmakers are still left to fill the remaining 154 picks. Some of the best and most notable players still available in the NFL Draft. Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa Nixon was a junior college transfer who played two seasons at Iowa and emerged as the Big Ten's defensive player of the year in 2020. The 313-pound Dixon had 13.5 tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks, in eight games for the Hawkeyes last year. He is disruptive, not always consistent and stout against the run, but there is potentially good fourth-round value in Nixon. Talanoa Hufanga, S, Southern California The Pac-12 defensive player of the year plays with great effort and fills up the stat sheet. In just six games last year, Hufanga had three sacks, four interceptions, and five passes defended. At 6-foot and barely 200 pounds, he lacks the speed to play deep safety and the size to play close to the line, but his instincts and intensity could make him a contributor on defence and special teams. Deonte Brown, G, Alabama The Crimson Tide had eight of the first 38 players drafted, an unprecedented haul. Brown, a massive people-mover at 344 pounds, is likely the next Alabama player to be picked. Or is it linebacker Dylan Moses, who was solid as a senior in 2020 after coming back from an injury the year before? Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State Wallace was an All-American as a sophomore in 2018, catching 86 passes for 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns. Injuries limited him to nine games in 2019 and last year he was solid — though not quite spectacular - in another abbreviated season. Wallace is among a solid group of receivers still left that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown from Southern California, Simi Fehoko of Stanford, Marquez Stevenson of Houston and Seth Williams from Auburn. Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame Book was a three-year starter who led the Irish to the College Football Playoff twice and guided Notre Dame to more victories than any quarterback in program history. His accuracy down the field and decision-making improved in 2020. Combine that with mobility and creativity, and he seems to have the tools to at least be a long-term backup. If Book is not the next quarterback drafted, maybe it will be Sam Ehlinger, a four-year starter at Texas; Shane Buechele, who started 42 games at Texas and SMU; or Jamie Newman, the former Wake Forest starter who transferred to Georgia but opted out of last season. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis Gainwell was an All-American in 2019 as a redshirt freshman when he had 2,069 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns. An undersized runner, Gainwell looks like a player capable of being a third-down back and maybe more. Only four running backs were drafted in the first three rounds. There could be double that number on Day 3: Michael Carter of North Carolina, Rhamondre Stevenson of Oklahoma, Khalil Herbert of Virginia Tech, Jemar Jefferson of Oregon State and Chuba Hubbard of Oklahoma all the most likely to be selected. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press

  • Darvish fans 12, replay reversal helps Padres top Giants 3-2

    SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish struck out 12 and the San Diego Padres, helped when a replay review turned a Giants grand slam into a foul ball, beat San Francisco 3-2 on Friday night. Darvish (3-1) allowed one run and four hits, including Buster Posey's homer, in 6 1/3 innings. He gave up a single and walked two in the seventh, and left with the bases loaded and one out. Tim Hill relieved with a 3-1 lead and pinch-hitter Darin Ruf hit a drive near the right-field foul pole that was originally ruled a home run. After a short video review, the call was reversed to a foul. Hill struck out Ruf a few pitches later and then fanned Mike Tauchman to end the threat. The Giants scored in the eighth on Evan Longoria's double play grounder. Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his major league-leading ninth save. Jurickson Profar hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the sixth for a 3-1 lead off Logan Webb (1-2). Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford was hit by a pitch from Darvish in the left calf in the fifth. He remained in the game to run, but was removed prior to the Padres batting in the bottom half. Posey homered in the first. It was Posey’s sixth homer of April, the first time he has hit six homers in a month since May 2017. TRAINER’S ROOM Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto, on the 10-day IL with a right lat strain, has a side session scheduled for Saturday. “Things are moving in the right direction with him. He’s feeling good,” manager Gabe Kapler said. ... LHP Jarlín García (left groin strain) threw an inning at the alternate training site on Thursday. ... Kapler said the Giants are 13 days away from reaching the 85% vaccination rate needed for easing protocols. He said the last group got its second shots yesterday. Padres: RHP Chris Paddack was placed on the injured list Friday with what manager Jayce Tingler described only as “a medical condition.” Asked if it was related to COVID-19, Tingler said: “I cannot get into it. I wish I could give you details, I can’t. All I’ll say is it’s a medical condition.” The Padres did not specify if it was the 10-day injured list. Paddack (1-3, 5.40 ERA) last pitched on Tuesday at Arizona, taking a 5-1 loss after giving up five runs, three earned, and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. UP NEXT Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (2-0, 1.50) is scheduled to take the mound for Saturday’s early evening game. Padres: LHP Blake Snell (0-0, 3.92) goes for his first win of the season on Saturday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Richard J. Marcus, The Associated Press