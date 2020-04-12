Sir Stirling Moss death: British racing legend dies aged 90

Sir Stirling Moss established himself as a legend of British sport: Getty

Formula One legend Sir Stirling Moss has died at the age of 90.

One of the most iconic figures in the history of British sport, with 212 wins from 529 races, Sir Stirling passed away in the early hours of Easter morning.

Widely known as 'the greatest driver to never to win the world championship', Sir Stirling finished runner-up on four occasions from 1955-61.

He was nursed through a long illness by Lady Moss at their Mayfair home.

She told the Daily Mail: "He died as he lived, looking wonderful.

"He simply tired in the end and he just closed his beautiful eyes and that was that."

