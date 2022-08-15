Sir Salman Rushdie brought stabbing attack on himself, says Iranian foreign ministry

Sir Salman Rushdie brought a stabbing attack that left him with "life-changing" injuries on himself, Iran has said.

The country's foreign ministry said on Monday that "Salman Rushdie and his supporters are to blame for what happened to him".

It added: "Freedom of speech does not justify Salman Rushdie's insults upon religion and offence of its sanctities."

The author, 75, was attacked on stage before a speech in New York state on Friday. He underwent hours of surgery in hospital and was taken off a ventilator on Saturday.

The suspect, Hadi Matar, 24, has denied attempted murder.

Sir Salman spent nearly a decade in hiding after the publication in 1988 of his work The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims consider to be blasphemous.

A fatwa, or religious edict, calling on Muslims to kill him was issued by Ayatollah Khomeini, the Iranian leader, a year later.