Sir Paul McCartney marks 80th birthday after glittering career

Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor
·3 min read

Sir Paul McCartney celebrates his 80th birthday on Saturday and will take to the stage next week as Glastonbury’s oldest solo headliner.

The singer, songwriter and Beatles legend has had a career spanning more than 60 years as one of the most famous stars the UK music industry has produced.

His achievements include being part of the most influential pop group of all time, having penned one of the most covered songs, Yesterday, which has been re-done by more than 2,000 artists, and winning a trophy cabinet full of awards.

Music sales
The Beatles in 1963, with Sir Paul on the left (PA)

Born in Liverpool in 1942, Sir Paul met George Harrison at school and, when he was 15, met John Lennon and his skiffle band The Quarrymen at a church fete and was invited to join.

Sir Paul and Lennon later branched off on their own, with Harrison joining them along with Stuart Sutcliffe on bass and Pete Best on drums.

The group called themselves The Beatles – the name intended to be a homage to Buddy Holly’s backing band The Crickets  – and when Sutcliffe left the band in 1961 Sir Paul took over on bass.

In 1962, Sir Ringo Starr replaced Best as drummer.

Brian Epstein signed The Beatles in 1962 and they had their first hit with Love Me Do later that year.

Over the next seven years, The Beatles had hits with songs including Hey Jude, She Loves You, Twist And Shout, and All You Need Is Love until splitting in 1970.

Sir Paul later formed a new group, Wings, with his wife Linda as one of the members.

Music – Paul McCartney – Wings – ‘Band on the Run’ photo shoot
The cover of Wings’ acclaimed 1973 album Band On The Run (Clive Arrowsmith/PA)

Wings went on to have hits with songs including Live And Let Die and Mull Of Kintyre before disbanding in 1981.

The singer’s solo career has included some high-profile collaborations, including Ebony And Ivory with Stevie Wonder, The Girl Is Mine with Michael Jackson, and more recently, FourFive Seconds in 2015 with Kanye West and Rihanna.

In 2018, Sir Paul claimed his first US number one album on the Billboard chart for 36 years, with his 18th solo studio album Egypt Station powering past rapper Eminem’s Kamikaze.

And in the UK, 2020’s McCartney III gave him his first UK number since 1989’s Flowers in the Dirt.

He has also found success as an author.

In 2018, he wrote the children’s book Hey Grandude! together with illustrator Kathryn Durst, about a grandfather and his three grandchildren with a magic compass on an adventure.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell after he was made a Companion of Honour (Steve Parsons/PA)

His two volume anthology, The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present, was named Waterstones Book of the Year in 2021.

During his career, Sir Paul’s awards have included 18 competitive Grammys, an OBE, and being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame twice.

In 2017, he was appointed a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour – a special award granted to those who have made a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine or government.

Sir Paul will headline Glastonbury next Saturday night.

His first wife Linda died in 1998 and he went on to marry Heather Mills in 2002. They split in 2006 and divorced in 2008.

He has been married to Nancy Shevell since 2011. He is a father of five.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pop star playing Paul McCartney in Beatles biopic has been a fan since childhood

    New Hope Club singer Blake Richardson will make his acting debut in Midas Man, about the Fab Four’s manager, Brian Epstein.

  • Marshawn Lynch Teams with Endeavor, Overtime to Launch ‘Level Up’ for Athletes Pursuing Sports and Entertainment Careers

    Football icon Marshawn Lynch has a new team. The former NFL star running back has partnered with Endeavor and Overtime to launch the “Level Up” program for athletes pursuing careers in sports and entertainment. The new athlete accelerator program is designed to diversify the talent pipeline across the industry and increase access for the more […]

  • Sir Paul McCartney turns 80: A legacy of legendary music

    Sir Paul McCartney turns 80 this June, and as he reaches his ninth decade we take a look at his extraordinary legacy. He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, he has an Academy Award, 18 Grammy Awards, an MBE and a knighthood. Macca headlines Glastonbury Festival for the second time, following his headline performance in 2004, just a week after his 80th birthday. When he takes to the Pyramid Stage on June 25, 2022, he will be the oldest participant in the festival's history.

  • 'Throwing us out': Montreal seniors evicted from social housing fear they'll leave Park Ex

    Golam Mostafa and Arifa Begum have lived in Parc-Extension social housing for seniors for the past eight years. With their health declining, they had no plans to move. But on June 14, they were shocked to learn the Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal (OMHM) was evicting them from their home, the Habitations Jean-Valets, due to the building needing extensive repairs to its exterior walls, common areas, electricity and plumbing. "Our feeling is just that they're throwing us out," said Mostaf

  • 'Food Network' Fans Support Valerie Bertinelli as She Posts Heartbreaking TikTok Amid Divorce

    Around the same time 'Food Network' star Valerie Bertinelli announced she was divorcing husband Tom Vitale after 11 years of marriage, she posted a heartbreaking TikTok.

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • NHL Draft: Red Wings' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Detroit Red Wings will be likely be looking to bolster an already promising forward prospect pool with the ninth pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • NBA draft: Dalen Terry does it all, and brings Scottie Barnes vibes

    Dalen Terry has potential to be one of the most recognizable names from the 2022 draft and has a personality similar to that of Scottie Barnes. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.