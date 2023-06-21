Who is Sir Patrick Vallance and what is his role?

Sir Patrick Vallance is set to appear at the Covid inquiry in the afternoon of Thursday 22nd June to give evidence.

The inquiry is currently examining the UK’s preparedness ahead of Covid.

Back in September 2020, England's chief scientific adviser and chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty told the nation that the UK could see 50,000 cases a day by mid-October.

Their warnings came ahead of a Government announcement of stricter measures to curb the spread of the virus.

But who is Sir Patrick and what is his role?

What does Sir Patrick do now?

Sir Patrick was the Government's chief scientific adviser. That means he advised the Prime Minister and other Cabinet ministers on issues relating to science and technology.

He has held the role from April 2018 to March 2023.

Before that, current chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty held the role on an interim basis.

Pharmaceutical industry

Before becoming chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick worked for GlaxoSmithKline, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, for 12 years.

He rose to head of research and development after first taking on more junior roles in medicine discovery.

Medical career

Sir Patrick was head of medicine at University College London's medical school from 2002-2006 and professor of medicine between 1995 and 2002.

Before this he was a professor at St George's hospital medical school in south London. He researched links between blood pressure and veins.

What has he been doing since the Covid pandemic?

Sir Patrick Vallance is now the National Technology Adviser, advising the Prime Minister and National Security Council on matters of technology and strategic advantage.

Last month he told MPs that artificial intelligence (AI) could have as big an impact on jobs as the industrial revolution.

The former government chief scientific adviser told the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee that the starting point for AI should be thinking about the benefits it can bring, such as in the field of medicine.

But he warned that the Government needs to be considering the wider impact of AI on society, including how people in some jobs may need to be retrained for other roles.