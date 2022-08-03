Sir Nick Clegg leaves Silicon Valley for London in latest Meta move - live updates

Sir Nick Clegg Meta Facebook Silicon Valley London exodus - Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

Sir Nick Clegg is partly relocating to London, becoming the latest Meta executive to move to the UK amid an overhaul of the tech giant’s working policies.

The former deputy prime minister, who is president of global affairs at Meta, will divide his time between homes in London and California, the Financial Times reports.

It comes a day after it emerged Instagram chief Adam Mosseri is moving to London as the app battles to prevent an exodus of users to rival TikTok. Chief marketing officer Alex Schultz has also moved to the UK this year.

Sir Nick was promoted by Facebook’s parent company six months ago, giving him responsibility for the company’s dealings with all governments globally and reporting directly to chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.

The former politician, who has been candid about his reluctance to live in California, is said to have chosen to move back for personal reasons, including being closer to his elderly parents.

Mr Zuckerberg has embraced a shift to remote working at Meta, but it is only this year that a string of executives have decided to move from its headquarters in Silicon Valley.

08:19 AM

Just Eat orders fall as pandemic boom fades

Just Eat Takeaway Katy Perry

Just Eat Takeaway has reported a drop in orders for the first half of the year as a pandemic-fuelled boom in demand faded.

Total orders fell 7pc in the first half of 2022 due to the lifting of lockdowns and fewer people ordering food to their homes.

However, revenue in the UK and Ireland rose 13pc amid a push to improve profits from individual food sales.

Just Eat forked out €414m (£346m) on marketing in the first six months of 2022 – a 40pc increase on last year – following a deal with US-based Grubhub and launching a costly advertising campaign with Katy Perry.

Story continues

It also wrote down the value of US-based Grubhub by €3bn amid plunging stock market valuations and rising interest rates.

Jitse Groen, Just Eat's chief executive, said:

After a period of exceptional growth, Just Eat Takeaway.com is now two times larger than it was pre-pandemic. Whilst this growth required significant investment, we have continued to focus on executing our strategy to build and operate highly profitable food delivery businesses.

08:13 AM

Avast gets green light for £6bn NortonLifeLock merger

The competition watchdog has provisionally given the green light for British cybersecurity firm Avast's £6bn merger with NortonLifeLock.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it does not believe the tie-up raises competition concerns following an in-depth investigation.

While concerns were raised in its initial probe, the CMA said more detailed analysis found the merging businesses face "significant competition" from McAfee and a range of smaller rivals.

The watchdog has set a deadline of August 24 for responses to its provisional decision, with a final report due by September 8.

Kirstin Baker, chair of the CMA inquiry group, said:

Millions of people across the UK rely on cyber safety services to keep them safe online. After gathering further information from the companies involved and other industry players, we are currently satisfied that this deal won't worsen the options available to consumers. As such, we have provisionally concluded that the deal can go ahead.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 slips at the open

The FTSE 100 has lost ground at the open following a slide on Wall Street sparked by renewed US-China tensions.

The blue-chip index slipped 0.3pc to 7,390 points.

07:58 AM

Bain banned from UK contracts over 'grave misconduct' in South Africa

Management consultancy Bain & Co has been banned from British government contracts for three years because of its "grave professional misconduct" in a major corruption scandal in South Africa.

Cabinet Office minister Jacob Rees-Mogg told the Boston-based company he was not convinced it had taken its role in the scandal "sufficiently seriously" and branded its integrity "questionable", the Financial Times reports.

The ban relates to Bain's involvement in the so-called state capture scandal in South Africa, which relates to widespread corruption under former president Jacob Zuma.

The UK is the first western country to impose penalties on Bain, but the US is under pressure to follow suit.

Bain said it was "surprised and disappointed" at the decision and said it would consider options for a review.

It added: "In the meantime, we will continue to work with the Cabinet Office to ensure that we do what is required to restore our standing with the UK government."

07:41 AM

Meta bosses ditch Silicon Valley

Sir Nick Clegg's decision to partly relocate to London is the latest in a string of departure's from the Facebook group's California headquarters.

Chief marketing officer Alex Schultz made the move earlier this year, while Instagram chief Adam Mosseri is set to shift to the company's King's Cross base.

Other bosses to abandon Silicon Valle are Guy Rosen, chief information security officer, who is now based in Israel, and Naomi Gleit, head of product, who is in New York.

Javier Olivan, head of growth, is dividing his time between California and Spain, according to the FT.

Mr Zuckerberg himself divides his time between California and his home in Hawaii, where he spent a lot of time early in the pandemic.

Read more on this story: Instagram chief relocates to London as Meta scrambles to counter TikTok

07:33 AM

Sir Nick Clegg joins Silicon Valley exodus

Good morning.

Sir Nick Clegg is partly relocating to the UK, becoming the latest top Meta official to ditch Silicon Valley.

The former deputy prime minister turned social media executive will split his time between homes in London and California, the Financial Times.

It comes after Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said he's moving to London, while chief marketing officer Alex Schultz has also made the move.

Sir Nick, who's in charge of Meta's dealings with governments around the world, has been candid about his reluctance to live in California. He's said to be moving to be closer to his parents and for ease of travel to Europe and Asia.

5 things to start your day

1) Workers to suffer record wage squeeze as Britain plunges into recession Millions of households' savings to be wiped out as inflation surges to 11pc, forecaster warns

2) HSBC looking at ‘alternative structures’ as break-up pressure grows Angry investors in Hong Kong call for the bank's Asian operations to be spun-off

3) Record bookings at Airbnb as travel bounces back US company expects to deliver record revenue and profits in the next quarter

4) Star Observer columnist suspended after trans rights row Nick Cohen agrees to pause writing while GNM investigates allegations about his conduct by campaigner Jolyon Maugham

5) Ferrari to raise prices of luxury sports cars Booming demand has pushed up quarterly sales by 29pc

What happened overnight

Asia-Pacific bond yields followed US Treasury yields higher this morning and the dollar continued its climb after Federal Reserve officials signalled they are nowhere near done raising interest rates.

Yields were also helped as demand for the safest assets retreated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan. The safe-haven yen continued its slide.

That lifted stocks in Asia, despite the slide on Wall Street overnight.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.5pc, rebounding from Tuesday's two-week closing low, while Chinese blue chips jumped 0.9pc and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.8pc.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares edged 0.11pc higher. Taiwan's stock benchmark was about flat, while Australian equities declined 0.5pc.

Coming up today