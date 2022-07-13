Sir Mo Farah: I'm relieved Home Office won't take action after getting citizenship in fake name - Andy Boag/BBC /PA

Sir Mo Farah says he is "relieved" the Home Office has no plans to take action against him, after making the shock revelation that he was brought to the UK illegally as a child.

The four-time Olympic champion, 39, said there were a lot of people he "owed my life to" and that had given him the "strength" to talk about his past.

Sir Mo has revealed in a BBC documentary titled The Real Mo Farah how he was brought to Britain from Somalia illegally, having assumed the name of another child, after his father was killed in the civil war.

He was later helped to obtain UK citizenship by his school PE teacher Alan Watkinson, while still using the name Mohamed Farah.

The UK Home Office has the power to legally strip individuals of their British citizenship if it is found to have been obtained illegally.

But the department has since said that it would be taking no action "whatsoever" against the athlete.

A Number 10 spokesman said of the Olympic champion: "He is a sporting hero, he is an inspiration to people across the country."

"It is a shocking reminder of the horrors that people face when they are trafficked. And we must continue to clamp down on these criminals who take advantage of vulnerable people."

Asked if the Home Office would be taking any action against Sir Mo, he said: "Absolutely not."

"I think the Home Office has been very clear that no action whatsoever will be taken against Sir Mo and that is in line with the guidance."

Asked during a BBC interview how he felt about the Government's response, Sir Mo said "I feel relieved".

"This is my country, if it wasn't for Alan (Watkinson) and the people that supported me throughout my childhood then maybe I wouldn't even have the courage to be doing this."

"There's a lot of people that have been very supportive, particularly my wife, throughout my career and gave me the strength to come and talk about it and telling me it's ok to do this."

Sir Mo's wife Tania said she experienced a "whole range of emotions" after hearing about his true background.

"My first reaction was heartbreak and sadness for him. I just immediately pictured nine-year-old Mo, and being so helpless and vulnerable. And then equally I felt angry at the people that did that to him, that put him through that," she said.

Sir Mo also revealed he has received supportive messages from people across the world and he said the reaction to the revelations has been "incredible".

"It was always my story," he told the BBC's Today programme. "I wasn't even comfortable enough to talk about it with my family. I couldn't talk about it publicly. It has taken me a long time to come to this, but I'm glad I've made this documentary to show people the reality of what really happened to me as a child."

The four-time Olympic gold medallist said he was forced to cook, clean and change nappies after he was trafficked to the UK as a nine-year-old.

Sir Mo was given a false name and taken to Hounslow in west London to work as a family's domestic servant.

"I wasn't allowed to play with any other kids, I wasn't allowed to be myself," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"I had to cook, clean, and that was... that was tough for me. And all I ever wanted as a kid was to have my parents, or to have people that will care for you.

"Early on, I knew at that point, no-one was going to be there for me, so I just learned to block it out.

"On a day-to-day basis it was all around them, it wasn't about me. Cook, clean, pick them up, change diapers - everything you can think of, I was doing it."

A 'truly inspirational great Briton'

It comes after the Metropolitan Police said it was "assessing" Sir Mo's allegations that he was trafficked into the UK as a child and forced to work as a domestic servant.

The Met Police said in a statement: "We are aware of reports in the media concerning Sir Mo Farah."

"No reports have been made to the MPS (the Metropolitan Police Service) at this time."

"Specialist officers are currently assessing the available information."

Figures from the world of politics have praised Sir Mo as "truly inspirational" and a "great Briton" after he revealed he was trafficked into the UK as a child.

Tory leadership hopeful Nadhim Zahawi praised Sir Mo as a "truly inspirational" role model after the revelations and reflected on his own experiences of "fleeing" from Iraq as I child. Similarly, London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted his support for the Olympian.

"Everything Sir Mo has survived proves he's not only one of our greatest Olympians but a truly great Briton," he said.

Following the shock announcement, Sir Mo said he is "really proud" of the documentary, which enabled him to "address and learn more" about his past and his journey to Britain.