  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sir Mo Farah: My family are my proudest achievement and documentary is for them

Naomi Clarke and Mike Bedigan, PA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mo Farah
    British track and field athlete

Sir Mo Farah says his family is his “proudest achievement” and that he created his revelatory BBC documentary about his past “for them”.

The four-time Olympic champion’s new film, titled The Real Mo Farah,  provides shocking details of how he was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child.

Ahead of the broadcast, Sir Mo, 39, shared a photo of his wife and children holding Union Jack flags on Instagram.

A post shared by Sir Mo Farah🇬🇧🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@gomofarah)


He wrote: “I’m so proud have represented Great Britain and to achieved what I have as a GB athlete.

“But, my proudest achievement will always be being a husband and father to my amazing family.

“I did this documentary for them, so they could understand more about the experiences that led us to becoming the family we are today.

“Not every child will have the easiest start in life, but that doesn’t mean they can’t go on to achieve their dreams.

“I hope you’ll all watch later and I can’t wait to hear what you think.”

Sir Mo said he was “relieved” the Home Office would not take action against him after he revealed the information, adding: “I’m just grateful for every chance I’ve got in Britain to embrace my country.”

In the documentary, broadcast on Wednesday night, Sir Mo tells how he was brought from Somalia illegally, having assumed the name of another child, after his father was killed in the civil war.

He was later helped to obtain UK citizenship by his school PE teacher Alan Watkinson, while still using the name Mohamed Farah.

Speaking to journalist Amol Rajan alongside his wife Tania, Sir Mo said: “It makes me relieved. This is my country.

“If it wasn’t for Alan and the people who supported me throughout my childhood then maybe I wouldn’t even have the courage to do this.

“There’s a lot of people that I owe my life to, particularly my wife who has been very supportive throughout my career, and who gave me the strength to come and talk about it, telling me it’s okay to do this.”

Speaking about other victims of child trafficking, he added: “No child wants to be in that situation. I had the choice made for me, and so young.

“I’m just grateful for every chance I’ve got in Britain to embrace my country, and I’m proud to represent my country the way I did.

“That’s all I could do within my control – I had no control when I was younger over where I went. That decision was made for me and taken away from me.”

Asked what happened to the woman who brought him to the UK, Sir Mo said he has no desire to contact her: “The production team contacted the lady but she didn’t want to give anything and that’s all I know.”

“No, I’m not in touch with her and don’t want to.”

He described the wave of support following his announcement as “incredible”.

He added: “It was always my story. I wasn’t even comfortable enough to talk about it with my family. I couldn’t talk about it publicly.

“It has taken me a long time to come to this, but I’m glad I’ve made this documentary to show people the reality of what really happened to me as a child.”

Mo Farah revelations
Sir Mo Farah with wife Tania after he was knighted in 2017 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

His wife Tania said she had experienced a “whole range of emotions” after hearing about his true past.

She said: “My first reaction was heartbreak and sadness for him. I just immediately pictured nine-year-old Mo and being so helpless and vulnerable.

“Then equally I felt angry at the people that did that to him, that put him through that.”

She said her husband is now “finally giving himself permission to feel those feelings of hurt and pain”, and she described the documentary as a “form of therapy”.

The Metropolitan Police has said it is “assessing” Sir Mo’s allegations that he was trafficked into the UK as a child and forced to work as a domestic servant.

The force said in a statement: “We are aware of reports in the media concerning Sir Mo Farah.

“No reports have been made to the MPS (the Metropolitan Police Service) at this time.

“Specialist officers are currently assessing the available information.”

Sports presenter Gary Lineker was among those praising Sir Mo ahead of the documentary airing.

He tweeted: “Incredible story. Will definitely be watching tonight.”

The Real Mo Farah aired at 9pm on BBC One on Wednesday and is available on iPlayer.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Hurricanes get Brent Burns from Sharks for blue-line boost

    The Carolina Hurricanes acquired veteran defenseman Brent Burns from San Jose on Wednesday, adding a former Norris Trophy winner to a team eager to make a deeper postseason push after two straight second-round exits. The team also got forward Lane Pederson from the Sharks in exchange for forward Steven Lorentz, goaltender prospect Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional third-round pick for next year. “Since it's been announced, eight or nine of our current players have already texted me saying, ‘Wow,

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Xander Schauffele wins Scottish Open in British Open warmup

    NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele keeps making up for lost time. Winless for more than two years, Schauffele picked up his fourth victory in the last 12 months Sunday when he overcame a rough patch in the middle of his round with two key birdies and a par save for an even-par 70 to win the Scottish Open. Next up is another test on Scottish soil, this one the purest of all, the British Open at St. Andrews. Schauffele heads to the home of golf as among the hottest players in the wor

  • Canadian women qualify for 2023 World Cup with 1-0 win over stubborn Panama side

    MONTERREY, Mexico — It wasn't pretty but Canada got the job done Friday in downing a stubborn Panama side 1-0 at the CONCACAF W Championship to qualify for the 2023 World Cup. Costa Rica's 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago earlier in the day meant beating Panama would secure qualification for the Canadian women with one group game remaining at the eight-team tournament. No. 57 Panama did not make it easy for sixth-ranked Canada on a windy night at Estadio Universitario. Canada dominated play with

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch