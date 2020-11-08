Sir Mo Farah confirmed for I’m A Celebrity: ‘It’s so out of my comfort zone’

Sir Mo Farah, Victoria Derbyshire and Shane Richie are among the stars taking part in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

The line-up was confirmed during a special programme before the first episode of the series next week.

The new series, hosted by Ant and Dec, will take place at Gwrych Castle in Wales rather than the usual location in the Australian jungle, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Also confirmed for the line-up are former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard, broadcaster Vernon Kay and Paralympian Hollie Arnold, as well as BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, Coronation Street star Beverley Callard, podcast host Giovanna Fletcher and EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer.

Sir Mo, 37, the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history, said he hopes to show the viewing public a different side of him, away from running.

He said: “I’ve watched it on telly and thought to myself I would like to challenge myself and see what I can do – and so that is the whole reason behind it.

“I know a lot of people will be surprised as they don’t see me in that way. They associate me with running and winning but nothing other than that.

“And my kids have been on at me too, saying ‘I can’t see you doing that dad’, but I want to give it a go, I want to have fun in the camp.”

He added: “I am excited and it’s definitely sinking in now.

“It’s so out of my comfort zone, but I just want to go in there and be myself. I am most looking forward to meeting different people, getting challenges thrown at you and working as a team.”

BBC broadcaster Derbyshire, 52, who announced in August 2015 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and would be having a mastectomy, said it was beating the illness that inspired her to go on the show.

