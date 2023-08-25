Sir Michael Parkinson’s talent was questioned by bosses when he joined BBC, son says

Sir Michael carried 'a sense of working-class guilt' throughout his life, his son has said - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

BBC bosses questioned Sir Michael Parkinson’s talent when he first arrived, his son has said, as he revealed that his father suffered from “imposter syndrome” throughout his career.

Mike Parkinson said that even after his father became very successful, he was “constantly questioning himself” and was “still very class-ridden”.

Sir Michael was born in South Yorkshire in 1935 and grew up in a council house in Cudworth, near Barnsley.

His son said that throughout his life his father had “carried with him a sense of working-class guilt”.

Mr Parkinson said that his father, who was known for his interviews with some of the world’s most legendary celebrities, including Muhammad Ali, John Legend and Dame Helen Mirren, was not as confident as he appeared and BBC managers had questioned his talents when he first joined the corporation.

Mr Parkinson, who followed his father into the world of television as a director, said: “There were people in positions of authority, at the BBC, that were questioning his talent, questioning his right to be an interviewer.

“He was always acutely aware that he was with people that he felt were brighter than him, were more educated than him.”

Mike Parkinson followed his father into the world of television as a director - Peter Cavanagh/Alamy

Speaking to John Wilson on BBC Radio 4’s Last Word, he added: “He was a man who was constantly questioning himself and didn’t have as much self-confidence as he appears to have on television.”

The broadcaster, who died on Aug 16, started his career at the age of 16 at the South Yorkshire Times, going on to work at The Manchester Guardian following his National Service, as well as the Daily Express in Fleet Street. By 1956 when Granada Television was established, he seized the opportunity to debut his talents on-screen as a reporter, going onto present the late-night film review show Cinema from 1969.

From 1971, he secured the chat show that would make him a household name, Parkinson, on the BBC, where he interviewed a host of celebrities, including George Best, Peter Sellers and Sir Paul McCartney.

Mr Parkinson said that his grandfather’s outlook had given Sir Michael “a very ‘political with a small p’ outlook on the world”.

He added: “He never trusted the establishment because he always felt that the establishment treated people like his father terribly and wrongly,” he said.

In 1971, Sir Michael secured the chat show that would make him a household name. He is seen here on set with journalist Sue Mott - Russell Cheyne/The Telegraph

He said that his father’s love of his parents had prompted him to accept a knighthood in 2008 in spite of his anti-establishment views.

“What you can’t do is you can’t take the working-class lad out of him, and you can’t take the love he had for his parents out of him,” he said.

“And, in the end, he couldn’t honestly turn down something that would have made his father in heaven smile and beam with pride, and also not allow his mum to have a day at the palace, It’s as simple as that, really.”

“This says a lad who was born in a pit village, went to a grammar school … worked for the local newspaper and all of a sudden, 67 years later, he’s kneeling in front of the Queen, being knighted.”

“It’s too good a story for a journalist and a writer not to give it the endpoint.”

