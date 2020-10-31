Sir Michael Caine remembers ‘great star, wonderful friend’ Sir Sean Connery

Sir Michael Caine has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery following his death aged 90, calling him: “A Great Star, Brilliant Actor and a wonderful friend”.

Tributes have flooded in for the veteran star, who was the first actor to play 007 on the big screen in Dr No in 1962.

Sean Connery A Great Star, Brilliant Actor and a wonderful friend. The Man Who Would Be King was THE KING — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) October 31, 2020

This was followed by From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever.

In a nod to the 1975 film they starred in together, The Man Who Would Be King, Sir Michael added in a tweet: “The Man Who Would Be King was THE KING”.

The producers of James Bond joined the world of cinema in mourning the loss of the Bond star, saying they are “devastated” by his death.

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

Barbara Broccoli – the daughter of original Bond producer Albert R “Cubby” Broccoli – and Michael G Wilson said in a statement: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery.

“He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — ‘The name’s Bond… James Bond’ — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent.

“He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Australian actor George Lazenby, who succeeded Sir Sean as Bond, shared a tribute on Instagram.

He said: “Only a few weeks ago I was wishing Sean all the best for his 90th birthday. Now, I’m very sad to be condoling with his family and friends.

“Of course, Sean Connery as James Bond inspired me personally but seems to have encapsulated an age, the Sixties.

“I met Sean a couple of times and I was pleased he’d given my Bond film, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, his seal of approval.

“He was going to do my film many times and felt it was the best of the Fleming tales. But, to me, the most important thing was his work went far beyond Bond: into charity, into family, into politics and into golf. A man after my own heart.

“A great actor, a great man and underappreciated artist has left us. My thoughts are with Lady Micheline and Sean’s children and grandchildren. Only love, George.”

Colin Salmon, who played MI6 deputy chief of staff Charles Robinson in three Bond films, paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery on Twitter.

