Sir Lewis Hamilton: From Stevenage to seven-time F1 world champion

Lewis Hamilton has become not only a household name, but one of the most successful drivers in the history of Formula One.

The Brit holds a number of records, including the joint-most wins of the Driver's World Championship (seven times), the most race wins (103) and most podium finishes (192).

It started when his father, Anthony Hamilton, bought him a go-kart aged six after the youngster faced racism and bullying in school, and he quickly excelled through the ranks into a worldwide sensation - even receiving a knighthood from the then-Prince of Wales for services to motorsport.

Hamilton continues to compete for Mercedes, however, there is speculation a Ferrari future could be on the horizon for the champion.

