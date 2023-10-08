Sir Keir Starmer would scrap Rwanda migrants plan

The Labour leader on the first day of the annual party conference - PAUL ELLIS/AFP

Sir Keir Starmer said he would scrap the “hugely expensive” plan to send migrants to Rwanda, even if it led to a reduction in small boat crossings.

The Labour leader insisted the policy was “wrong” and pledged to reverse it, regardless of whether the Government wins an upcoming court battle over its legality.

He made the remarks on the first day of his party’s conference in Liverpool, where he will set out the agenda he will take into next year’s election battle with the Tories.

Sir Keir was asked by the BBC whether he would press ahead and cancel the Tories’ flagship migration policy, even if it led to a reduction in Channel crossings.

He said: “Yes. I think it’s the wrong policy, it’s hugely expensive. It’s a tiny number of individuals who would go to Rwanda and the real problem is at source.

“You’re putting this to me on the basis that it’s working, we’ve been told by the Government time and again that even saying they’ve got a Rwanda scheme will reduce the numbers - that hasn’t happened.”

Sir Keir set out his own plan to curb illegal migration, which includes a new asylum deal with the EU, during a visit to France and the Netherlands last month.

He said that his solution was to work with other countries in Europe to “smash the criminal gangs who are running this vile trade” of people smuggling.

“As a pragmatist I want a pragmatic plan that is actually going to fix this problem, not rhetoric which has got this Government absolutely nowhere,” he added.

His comments come with the Government preparing to go back to court on Monday in a bid to overturn a previous ruling that the Rwanda plan is unlawful.

In June, the Court of Appeal concluded that the scheme is illegal because Rwanda cannot be treated as a safe third country to which to send migrants.

Ministers have applied to the Supreme Court to overturn the verdict, with a panel of judges expected to issue their decision in November.

Their ruling will be a huge political moment for Rishi Sunak, who has made stopping the small boat crossings one of his five key pledges ahead of the election.

Suella Braverman holds a bilateral meeting with Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr Vincent Biruta in June

Greg Hands, the Tory party chairman said Labour’s opposition to the Rwanda plan showed they “aren’t serious on the boats and making the tough choices the country needs”.

But both major parties are conscious that illegal migration is a major topic of concern among voters, with Sir Keir significantly sharpening his rhetoric on the topic.

This week Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said that Labour would issue fewer work visas if it wins power in a bid to bring down net migration.

She told the Telegraph that her party’s plans to boost training and opportunities for Britons would reduce the UK’s dependency on staff from overseas,

“Net migration is now at a record high. We expect it to come down, we think it should come down,” she said in an interview ahead of party conference.

“We do think it’s, though, a problem that we’ve had a doubling of the number of work visas in a very short period of time.

“Because that reflects the failure of the government to properly make sure that there is training in the UK, to properly make sure we’re tackling skill shortages, having a workforce plan in the UK, for example around health care.”

A Government source said: “Now we have the truth - Sir Keir doesn’t care about stopping the boats at all. He’d cancel our Rwanda deterrent even when it’s up and working just because it doesn’t fit with his political ideology.

“Instead he plans to go cap in hand to Brussels to beg for an EU quota scheme to potentially allow hundreds of thousands more migrants into our country.

“He’s just another human rights lawyer from North London who puts party interests before the British people.”

