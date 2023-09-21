Sir Keir Starmer says 'we don't want to diverge from the EU'

Sir Keir Starmer (R) told the summit there is 'a lot more common ground than you might think' with EU - Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that Britain will not diverge from EU rules if Labour wins power at the next general election.

The opposition leader said “most of the conflict” with Brussels had arisen from the Tories seeking to make its own regulations.

He told a Left-wing audience in Canada that as prime minister he would improve relations with Europe by sticking to the bloc’s standards.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said that the candid remarks showed that Sir Keir “wants to rejoin the EU in all but name”.

Sir Keir made the comments while speaking at an event hosted by Canada 2020, a progressive think tank, in Montreal on Saturday evening.

“Most of the conflict with the UK being outside… arises in so far as the UK wants to diverge and do different things to the rest of our EU partners,” he said.

“Obviously the more we share values, the more we share a future together, the less the conflict and, actually, different ways of solving problems become available.

“Actually we don’t want to diverge, we don’t want to lower standards, we don’t want to rip up environmental standards, working standards, food standards and all the rest of it.

“So suddenly you’re within a space where, notwithstanding the obvious fact we are outside of the EU and not in the EEA, there’s a lot more common ground than you might think.”

Brexit was ‘saddening’

Sir Keir also said during his appearance that Brexit was “saddening” as it had seen global partners think Britain was “turning our backs on the world”.

He said there was a sense in other countries that “we’re drifting off the international stage and you can feel it almost everywhere you go”.

“One of the first tasks for an incoming Labour government is going to have to be to restore the UK on the world stage and to make sure that we are part of the discussion about the challenges and show that leadership,” he added.

Senior Tories attacked the remarks, with Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland Secretary, saying that “the man who blocked Brexit 48 times reverts to type”.

Sir Simon Clarke, a former Cabinet minister, added: “Britain is more than a rule-taker. Keir Starmer clearly still believes otherwise.”

The Labour leader has repeatedly insisted that under his watch the UK would not weaken a swathe of current standards that are based on EU rules.

In a speech last July outlining his five-point plan to “make Brexit work” he said that staying close to Brussels was key to “tearing down unnecessary trade barriers”.

“Labour has no intention of diverging standards below current levels, so agreeing these common standards will not only help our exporters but create a safety net to ensure our food standards are world-leading,” he said.

